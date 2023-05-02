Bigger Sexier Life Releases Long-Awaited New Styles

This is the first time the brand has launched new pieces since 2021.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The founder of Bigger Sexier Life is pleased to announce the release of the brand’s long-awaited new fashion styles.Founded in 2019, Bigger Sexier Life has quickly grown to be one of the hottest new independent fashion brands on the market. With an ever-changing assortment of designs, styles, garments and accessories that are always quick to sell-out, the brand is instantly recognizable with its bold name and vision.In the company’s latest news, Bigger Sexier Life has at last launched a range of new styles that have been long-anticipated by the brand’s devout followers. This is the first time the brand has released any products since 2021, and more styles, specifically the Dune and Black collection, are expected to drop in early May - in addition to further styles coming later this spring.“Our brand isn’t just about fashion, it’s a lifestyle,” says founder of Bigger Sexier Life, Alex Olsen. “What I love about the brand, is that a Bigger Sexier Life looks different for everyone. The common thread shared by all, is that it means living life to it’s fullest. I’m thrilled to bring new items to those who want a bigger, sexier life and can’t wait to reveal what we have in store for the future. You definitely don’t want to miss what’s up next!”For more information about Bigger Sexier Life, or to see the newly launched styles, please visit www.biggersexierlife.com About the CompanyBigger Sexier Life was founded by Alex Olsen in 2019 as a way to bring vibrancy to those pursuing an exciting, fulfilling life. At its very core, the brand’s bold, eye-catching slogan, “For a bigger, sexier life,” has empowered many to dream bigger, live sexier, and have more fun.