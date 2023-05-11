Get Ready to Support the Troops With Horsepower for Heroes

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is proud to support America's veterans with Horsepower for Heroes. Harley Davidson is proud to show their support Warrior Breed MC is an excellent foundation helping those who gave their all to this country.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. announces its annual auto show, Horsepower for Heroes, a fundraiser supporting war veterans in need.

INDIANAPOLIS , INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For over sixty years, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. has created a legacy to be proud of. However, what they are most proud of is their charity work and giving back to the community that has helped keep their dealership going for decades.

Horsepower for Heroes is an annual charity fundraiser that started in 2022. It is an auto show where anyone who wants to show off their sweet ride, whether it is a car, truck, motorcycle, or even a big rig. This show is taking place on May 20, 2023, from 10 AM- 3 PM. This incredible family-friendly event has something for everyone. This is the second annual show for Don Hinds Ford, Inc., and last year proved to be an excellent turnout. This year is going to be just as exciting, and everyone is ready to help provide support to those in need.



Give Back to Those Who Gave Their All

Don Hinds, the original owner of Don Hinds Ford, Inc., was a man who enjoyed helping people. It didn't matter what it was or who needed help, Don Hinds was always there, ready to lend a hand, and that was one of the many morals and standards his dealership was built upon.

Today, that standard is no different. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. has taken part in several charity events, and Horsepower for Heroes is just one of them. This charity event gives 100% of the proceeds to the Warrior Breed MC.

The Warrior Breed MC is a veteran ran motorcycle club that helps other veterans who have suffered from war with issues such as Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). This club also helps with Veteran Suicide Prevention.

Helping veterans in need is something very near and dear to Don Hinds Ford, Inc., as the original owner was a WWII veteran himself. This charity even displays what Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is all about at its core: the desire to provide service to those who need it, whether it is a new vehicle, high-quality vehicle services, or helping those who defended this country's freedoms.



Registration is Open

Anyone in the Indianapolis area who wants to show their support and register their vehicle can complete the registration form online. This auto show is not just for car lovers. This show is open to anyone who wants to support a good cause and show off their ride, whether it is a car, truck, motorcycle, or big rig. Enjoy a day in the sun with the whole family, including the kids! There will be food, and vendors, such as Harley Davidson, will be there for all to enjoy. Those who register a vehicle to show will get the chance to win Best in Class or Runner-Up for their specific category. Registration is only $20, and all proceeds go to the Warrior Breed MC. Participants can pay on the day of the event.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is a Ford auto dealership that has been serving the community since 1955. As a prominent dealership in the area, it continues to provide excellent quality vehicles, auto services, and auto parts to the greater Indianapolis communities. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. takes serving its community with the utmost importance and does everything it can to give back to its community. For more information, contact the dealership at 888-271-8403 or by email at Donhindsford@donhindsford.com.

