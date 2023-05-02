Jason Seto

JASON SETO DISCUSSES THE POWER OF A COURT SUBPOENA: UNMASK ANONYMOUS ONLINE AUTHORS & PUBLISHERS

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Jason Seto's "Know Your Rights" social justice initiative program, he is developing an online platform and workshops in New York City through his team of experienced legal defamation attorneys and social justice activist leaders. They are paving the way to offering resources, information and education on a number of issues in today's current social media climate and national issues.

As part of Jason Seto Productions initial program topics; they will be working to ensure the protection of one's name - brand image - and business reputation

Jason states "People think that they can post anonymously and hide behind the curtain of online publishing/hosting companies who have an industry reputation in re-posting and posting negative online content, media stories, embellishing facts and truths to distort narratives. At the same time these companies re-publish articles and images to popularize online civil and criminal court documents, as a way of taking part in attempting to defame ones brand name and image." Jason further states,"This is all part of character assassination plots and the rise of defamation of character lawsuits spilling out across our country." Jason continues,"The first step we should all take is to examine and assess the individual behaviors and lengths of an anonymous author; he/she collects your personal/business information, photos, writes negative online content descriptions about you or your business, reposts negative online social media content and media stories about you or your business, sets up an account with online publishing/hosting companies so they can publish the content - all in an attempt to write an exaggerated and over embellished online post/s in providing information to create sensationalized online and social media headlines by saying its opinion with non-factual descriptions in their negative article." Jason poses the question, "What does this say about the mental health of this individual?" And states, "There is an inherent creation of public danger and safety concern in this for all people and communities, whether you work with your own business and someone is venting negative comments about an experience they had - or embellishing facts to collect more social media "likes”. People are also affected by this personally just because someone wants to tarnish your name. This is done by perpetuating the distribution of negative online posts and sensationalized media stories and online re-postings of an individual (i.e. mug shots, articles, court cases) with a criminal conviction wanting to move forward with their life to be a productive citizen in our community." Jason states "facts matter, words matter, the truth matters, and most importantly - perception matters."

Jason further states, "Through our ongoing investigations and interviews along with Jason's recent personal online experience, his legal team is currently gathering all the evidence to bring about justice and unmask his own anonymous poster. We are continuing to learn of the growing trend in how people, online branding and marketing companies which are suppose to work with you to share your authentic stories online by posting positive content about you or your business - are secretly scamming you, by being behind the curtain creating and re-posting some of these negative online postings to get more money from you, so they can tell you - “we are combating the negative postings for you” we need more money” - to repost and create more online positive content about you." Jason and his team uncovered "pay to play" scheme, where online publishing/hosting companies of this negative content can request a "fee" to remove your negative online content off their website." "IT STOPS NOW."

POWER OF A COURT SUBPOENA: TO UNMASK ANONYMOUS AUTHORS is where Jason is taking his first step The Power of a Court Subpoena to "collect data and profiles on anonymous authors" for individuals and businesses - First, to establish the connection links from one posting to the next, while identifying all party relationships to follow the money and motive with who is looking to defame your brand image and name. Second, provide information on how the power of a court subpoena sent to the online publishing/hosting company will "unmask" the author by having "you - the plaintiff" receive a "discovery" legal document.

Jason states here is how it works. "First, you can hire a defamation attorney to review your negative online posting/s by requesting a free consultation which is typically 30 minutes. Second, the attorney will walk you through the court process and legal fees associated with moving forward (ask them about breaking down the legal fees in stages, in case you only want to pay up until the subpoena process. You will then receive what they call a "discovery" legal document." "You will now have the information of who the anonymous author is." "In case you choose not to move forward with a full defamation lawsuit (up to you and your attorney's legal advice), you will have peace of mind knowing who the author was who posted the negative online content.

Jason states, "Preserving First Amendment Rights for free speech are critically important, but these schemes and plots go beyond these rights." "Our team will be working on this NYC campaign to share with lawmakers, city council and the media." "This is not just a NYC issue but a national one."

Jason Seto Productions is developing an online platform with ways to streamline this process for small to large scale businesses, individuals, along with people having been convicted of criminal charges affected by these online schemes. Jason states "let's all choose to turn people and communities into transformative and restorative healing places, rather than perpetual retribution on one's name, brand and image."

