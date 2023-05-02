USA Fibroid Centers Offers Free Fibroid Screenings During Women's Health Month

Ultrasound (or sonogram) is a great way to take a quick look for fibroids. Ultrasound machines are small and available in every USA Fibroid Center. They are painless, non-invasive, and only take a few minutes.

Because women's health is a top priority, USA Fibroid Centers are helping women nationwide find answers if they suffer from painful periods.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- May is Women’s Health Month, and USA Fibroid Centers offers free uterine fibroid screening from May 1 through May 31, 2023. Uterine fibroids are a widespread problem affecting about one in 10 women between the ages of 18 and 50, often causing painful symptoms and other serious health conditions.

This month, USA Fibroid Centers is focusing on awareness of early detection and treatment of fibroid disease to empower women to recognize fibroids and take control of their uterine health.

A large quantitative survey of U.S. women living with fibroids reported that women waited an average of 3.5 years after experiencing symptoms before seeking a diagnosis, with 32 percent delaying five years before seeking treatment. Many women with symptomatic fibroids live with this condition because limited knowledge regarding fibroids and normal menstruation leads to a distorted view of what is normal about uterine bleeding. [1]

Fibroids are growths in, on, and around the uterus. While they are tumors, they are typically non-cancerous. An estimated 75% of reproductive-age women have uterine fibroids. Symptoms include pelvic pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, pregnancy loss and infertility.

While fibroids may be suspected during a physical exam, a fibroid screening can confirm a diagnosis. A uterus ultrasound is one of the safest and most accurate screening tools for detecting uterine fibroids and takes about 15 minutes. Jacob White, Medical Director of USA Clinics Group, says, "At USA Fibroid Centers, our doctors use ultrasound imaging and other tests if further information is needed."

Screenings are an important way to detect conditions earlier and avoid more aggressive surgical treatments that come with more risk. The National Health Institute says that minimally invasive fibroid treatments, such as uterine fibroid embolization, offer major health benefits as information on the potential long-term risks of hysterectomy is becoming available. [2]

“During Women’s Health Month, which encompasses Mother’s Day, we want to highlight the importance of women being proactive about their health,” said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., USA Fibroid Centers Founder and CEO. “It is important to empower women to be aware of fibroid symptoms and spread awareness about Uterine Fibroid Embolization, an outpatient procedure that treats fibroids without surgery. Because fibroids can impact fertility and pregnancy, women who want to have or add to their family should know their fibroid risk and treatment options.”

As part of the USA Clinics Group network with over 166 outpatient locations nationwide, USA Fibroid Centers is the leader in Uterine Fibroid Embolization, a procedure that treats fibroids without surgery and preserves the uterus and fertility.

For women interested in a fibroid screening, call 844-342-7643 and say "Free Screening." For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.



About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is the leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, with an extensive network of centers across nine states, principally in the Northeast, Midwest, Southeast and South. USA Fibroid Centers' mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers is dedicated to raising awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encouraging more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.



[1] NIH, "An Alertd Perception of Normal: Understanding Causes for Treatment Delay in Women with Symptomatic Uterine Fibroids."https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4982946/#:~:text=In%20their%20large%20quantitative%20survey,5%20years%20before%20seeking%20treatment

[2] NIH "What We Know About the Long-Term Risks of Hysterectomy for Benign Indication"; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8622061/