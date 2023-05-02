Munden’s New Romance Book Warms Hearts
Journey Through Love and Mystery in Jean Munden’s BookTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when a trip unexpectedly turns things around for your life - and brings love in the most unexpected moments? But what if the love you found suddenly brings mysterious happenings that lead to risks. Are you willing to take the risk for love?
This is the story of Robin Lindsay, a 45-year-old Canadian widow who meets James Maclachlan, a Scottish widower in a romance novel that will surely leave you wanting for more - “Come Fill Up My Cup”.
Penned by prolific and rising author Jean Murray Munden, the story will surely bring you to romance and excitement levels you have not been to before.
The story talks about James being haunted by his poor relationship with his wife, who died under mysterious circumstances nearly 10 years ago, leaving a daughter and infant son.
On a trip to Scotland, Robin and James met, but events emerging from the past and violent murder in the present complicate matters.
Jean Murray Munden is a 76-year-old widow who has been engaged in storytelling in one form or another since she was a child. She grew up in a small town, moved to the city at 16, and then trained as a nurse in a large city hospital after she finished high school.
“I practiced my profession for only a short time before marrying a widower with three lovely children,” Munden says. Munden and her husband had a son of their own, traveled extensively, and had a happy marriage of nearly 49 years. Now, she lives alone, maintaining close ties with her family, and writes at her leisure."
As of press time, “Come Fill Up My Cup” has garnered 5-star reviews on Amazon. Quirru, a verified Vine Voice Reviewer said in his review: “[This book} is a romance story about second chances and all the disastrous things that can happen, the tell is a romance filled with pain and love, something very close to real life where nothing is perfect as we will like to have in our lives.”
“Come Fill Up My Cup” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide.
