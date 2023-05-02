Love Stories and Lessons Retold in Inspiring Book
“I’ll Remember April” Takes Readers on a Time-Travel Through LoveTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Some people say that love is timeless. Indeed, love proves that it is not time-bounded in a new book that captures the hearts of many readers and reviewers across the globe.
The new romance book "I'll Remember April'' is now gaining attention for its beautiful and heart-warming stories of love that connect one generation to another.
“I’ll Remember April” is a love story that spans seventy years and three generations of a family. Louise Ferris is an elderly woman whose adored granddaughter comes to her with a “problem of the heart”. The girl's story prompts Louise to reflect on her life and loves, and those of her family, told from several perspectives, beginning at the outset of the Great War.
The book is penned by rising romance author Jean Murray Munden who has written two books so far, including “Come Fill Up My Cup”, also available on Amazon.
The US Review of Books (USRB) highlighted that the book was presented in a conversational style and that the author skillfully develops the characters through their voice, crafting a delightful tone that carries through to the final scene. “I was immediately drawn in by the beautiful writing and storytelling, the flawlessly genuine dialogue, and the engaging mini-dramas of various individual characters,” Rebecca Morgan of USRB says.
Gillian Pemberton of the professional reviewing company, Pacific Book Review says, “It's clear that the author understands romance, emotion, and the complexity of relationships, including those of family, friends, and lovers.”
Pemberton continues that at its heart, “I'll Remember April” is a lovely family saga, but its unique combination of romance and fictional memoir will charm readers, regardless of their preferred genre.
Author Jean Murray Munden says she has been writing stories since she was a child but has never tried to publish anything before. She is a long ago retired nurse, with a family of four children and five grandchildren. Jean Murray Munden is a pseudonym. The author lives with her husband of 43 years in South Surrey, British Columbia.
“I’ll Remember April” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide.
