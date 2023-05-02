The Ev&Ex Agency, an Experiential Marketing Agency, Appoints Donna Cancel as Head of Production
Donna perfectly rounds out our executive team at The Ev&Ex Agency, giving us all the tools to deliver highly imaginative and impactful events for our clients. ”NEW YORK, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Experiential marketing agency, The Ev&Ex Agency, LLC (pronounced “evanex”), appoints industry-veteran Donna Cancel as Head of Production. Cancel will lead all production and onsite execution efforts for the newly launched agency.
Cancel brings her years of experience to Ev&Ex, where she will help to deliver world-class experiences and events for iconic and emerging brands. She will oversee day-to-day production needs for the agency's client roster and report to John Capano, Managing Director of The Ev&Ex Agency.
“Donna perfectly rounds out our executive team at The Ev&Ex Agency, giving us all the tools to deliver highly imaginative and impactful events for our clients,” said Richard Rathe, Managing Partner, The Ev&Ex Agency. “With Donna at the helm of our production team, we can realize our big, bold visions down to the very last detail for all of our clients.”
Throughout an impressive career spanning over 20 years, Cancel has established and led production operations at multiple agencies, achieving technical, creative, and financial success for clients including Google, Facebook, Hulu, American Express, New Balance, Bacardi, Pinterest, Airbnb, Philip Morris, and Netflix. Prior to her appointment as Head of Production at The Ev&Ex Agency, she led production departments at We Are Magnetic and the Jack Russell Group, among others.
"Joining Ev&Ex is a tremendous opportunity to bring to life some of the most imaginative and immersive experiences for a wide range of brands, while building a talented team of industry professionals that will see the vision through to flawless execution,” said Donna Cancel, Head of Production, The Ev&Ex Agency. “Building this agency together, under Rick and John’s leadership and experience, allows us to be as nimble as we need to be in today’s ever-changing climate, while delivering programs and events that drive success for the client.”
In related news, The Ev&Ex Agency will be a featured sponsor at the Experiential Marketing Summit 2023 taking place May 9-12, 2023 in Las Vegas. At this leading conference for creators of the brand experience, Ev&Ex Agency Managing Director, John Capano, will be hosting a Data and Measurement Workshop on Tuesday, May 9, 1:15 - 4:00 p.m. and participating in the panel discussion on How Events are a Driving Force in the Omnichannel Marketing Landscape on Wednesday, May 10, 4:25 - 4:55 p.m.
About The Ev&Ex Agency, LLC
The Ev&Ex Agency, LLC is a global events and experience agency. We help brands identify, engage, and motivate their audiences. We understand that budgets and timelines are the reality of our business, but we believe that strategic thinking, innovative creativity, and technical expertise can overcome almost any challenge in achieving event and experiential marketing goals. Whether events are live, virtual or hybrid, we have the expertise and creativity to help brands engage and motivate their audiences. The Ev&Ex Agency, LLC is a privately held company with offices in New York and Los Angeles. More information is available at www.evandexagency.com.
