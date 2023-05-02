A Detailed Guide On Woman’s Health App Market 2023 Business Strategies, Current Status and Future Prospects 2030

Women’s Health App Market

A woman's health app is a mobile application designed to help women track and manage their health and wellness.

The global women health app market was valued at US$ 3,136.5 Mn in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 9,265.9 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.50% between 2023 and 2030.” — Coherent Market Insights