Golf Club and Sets Market Size Exceed to Reach $4.9 Billion | Leisure Segment Contributing 90% of the Global Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global golf club and sets market garnered $3.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $4.9 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The emerging trend of golf tourism due to the presence of numerous golf courses across the world, the increase in the middle-class population, and the growth in the number of professional and amateur female golfers drive the global golf club and sets market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the global golf club and sets market share.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global golf club and sets market based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the irons segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global golf club and sets market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hybrids segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the leisure segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly 90% of the global golf club and sets market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global golf club and sets market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online stores segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the global golf club and sets market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global golf club and sets market analyzed in the research include Acushnet Holdings Corp., Adidas AG, Amer Sports, Bridgestone Corporation, Callaway Golf Company, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc., Dixon Golf, Inc., Nike, Inc., Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd, Robin golf, Ping, Inc, Bettinardi Golf, Cobra Golf, Pen fold Golf Limited, McGregor Golf, Hippo Golf, Infiniti Golf.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global golf club and sets market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

