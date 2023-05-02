Global metastatic urothelial carcinoma market expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years Forecast 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immunotherapy has become a potentially effective treatment option for metastatic urothelial carcinoma in recent years. For the treatment of metastatic urothelial carcinoma, checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy medications such pembrolizumab, atezolizumab, and nivolumab have received approval.

According to the current analysis of Emergen Research, the Metastatic urothelial carcinoma market was valued at USD 725.9 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.71 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 17.9%. Metastatic urothelial carcinoma is one of the leading cancer-related death across the globe. Metastasis is the leading cause of cancer-related treatment failure and cancer-related deaths. With the advancement in genetics, based on big data analyses, a collection of 150 critical pro-metastatic genes was studied and identified. Furthermore, technological advances in imaging and cancer cell detection have improved dramatically, owing to increased demand in the near future.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Metastatic urothelial carcinoma market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Metastatic urothelial carcinoma market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Metastatic urothelial carcinoma market.

Radical Highlights of the Metastatic urothelial carcinoma Market Report:

Growing incidence: The incidence of metastatic urothelial carcinoma is increasing internationally, mostly due to aging populations and lifestyle factors such as smoking.

restricted therapy choices: Historically, the therapeutic options for metastatic urothelial carcinoma have been restricted and largely ineffective. However, recent advances in immunotherapy and targeted therapy have improved outcomes for some patients.

Immunotherapy as a promising treatment option: Immunotherapy medications such as checkpoint inhibitors have showed encouraging outcomes in clinical studies and have been approved for the treatment of metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

Competition among pharmaceutical companies: The metastatic urothelial carcinoma market is very competitive, with multiple pharmaceutical companies fighting for market share. Key players include Genentech/Roche, Merck & Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and AstraZeneca.

Despite recent developments, there are still a lot of unmet needs in the market for treating metastatic urothelial carcinoma, especially for patients with advanced or resistant disease. Ongoing research is needed to address these challenges and develop new treatment options.

Advances in personalised medicine and targeted therapies are anticipated to play an increasing role in the management of metastatic urothelial carcinoma in the upcoming years, providing patients with new hope.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Roche, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Rigorous research in the metastatic urothelial carcinoma industry has contributed to the high growth to the market of the industry. Furthermore, bladder cancer is the sixth most prevalent disease, with an estimated 330,380 new cases and 123,051 deaths from bladder cancer worldwide.

Product approval is expected to show a promising outcome in the years to come. For instance, In July 2020, the FDA has approved avelumab (Bavencio). The drug is known for the maintenance treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma that has not progressed with first-line platinum-based chemotherapy.

Various collaborations among market players are expected to fuel the industry growth and are known to have anticipated market growth. For instance, in December 2019, Johnson & Johnson acquired Taris Biomedical with a focus on transforming the treatment of bladder cancer. This would indeed help in strengthening market dynamics during the forecast period. The acquisition would particularly help to expand itself in the near future.

Regionally, the North American segment held the largest share in the industry owing to the factors including developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing research and development, and the presence of high throughput advanced instruments and equipment in laboratories. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing segment and expected to provide untapped potential in the emerging nations.

In the coming future, the market is expected to witness a paradigm shift towards combination therapies and novel therapeutics. This represents a new form of treatment for advanced urothelial cancer patients whose disease has progressed beyond chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Metastatic urothelial carcinoma Market Segmentation:

Treatment Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Intravesical Therapy

Diagnosis Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)

Urine Lab Tests

Cystoscopy

Intravenous pyelogram (IVP)

Biopsy



Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

