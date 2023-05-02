Large Format Display Market Business Growth Demand, Strategies, Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Technological innovations and rising demand for high-quality displays in the healthcare and sports & entertainment industry are major factors driving market

Large Format Display Market Size – USD 14.11 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Increasing focus on transparent Light-Emitting Diode (LED) display technologies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global large format display market size was USD 14.11 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid technological advancements in both display hardware and software and quality of images displayed on Light-Emitting Diode (LED) screens are major factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, lower component costs, relaxed local regulation, incredible artistry, and creativity of content creators are increasing widespread acceptance of large format display among consumers globally.

Manufacturers are increasingly able to produce large screens with a tighter pixel pitch that are suitable for viewing from any distance as LED display technology evolves. Wrap-around designs in display technologies are a major focus for market companies. These designs offer benefits such as an immersive viewing experience by surrounding the viewer with screen, which enables a more engaging and immersive user experience.

The Large Format Display Market report covers the different market scenarios that have a direct impact on the growth of the market. The Large Format Display report study includes information on market factors such as the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and potential growth opportunities, market trends, development patterns, financial information, latest technologies, innovations, leading competitors, and regional analysis of the market.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Barco, Panasonic Corporation, AUO Corporation, ViewSonic, BenQ, and Delta Electronics, Inc.

Some Key Highlights

The controllers and other accessories segment accounted for moderately large revenue share in the global large format display market in 2022. This is due to significant technological improvements in calibration tools and rising demand for signal extenders. In addition, remote controllers that enable users to control and adjust large format display from a distance are primarily rising in popularity. This can be mainly attributed to its various features including power on or off and volume, or more advanced controls for display and input selection.

The video walls segment is expected to register significantly fast revenue growth rate in the global large format display market during the forecast period. This is attributed to significant technological improvements such as cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and enhanced visual impact. Video walls provide a larger and more immersive visual experience than traditional displays. These are also used for various purposes such as digital signage, information displays, and live video feeds.

The institutional segment is expected to account for considerably large revenue share in the global large format display market during the forecast period. This is due to rising application of large format display in government institutions and demand from corporate and retail building owners. Large format displays are used for promotional offers, product features, and other marketing campaigns. Moreover, these are significantly used for company announcements, financial data, and employee recognition programs.

Emergen Research has segmented the global large format display market on the basis of offering, type, application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Displays

Controllers and Other Accessories

Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Video Walls

Standalone Displays

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Commercial

Institutional

Industrial

The objective of the study is to define the Large Format Display market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualified qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors that will define the future growth of the Large Format Display market.

Regional Analysis for Large Format Display Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

