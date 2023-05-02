Digital Flight Operations: Harnessing the Benefits and Challenges of Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Technology

Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research Titled, "Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market by Component (Hardware, Software), by Type (Installed, Portable) and by End-Use (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business and General Aviation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" Electronic Flight Bag (EFG) is an electronic device that is built for crew members and flight decks to perform their flight management work more effectively and efficiently. Aeronautical charts, operational manuals, airport information, weather information, route information, flight log, and other relevant information are all stored and retrieved in an electronic flight bag(EFB). This EFB also provides real-time access data for the pilots, the pilots can able to operate the flight, reduce the weight of the aircraft and also increase the fuel efficiency of the aircraft. The market is being driven by the increase in commercial aircraft deliveries as well as growing concerns. The increasing focus on the enhanced flight crew operational efficiency will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Owing to the rising number of passengers traveling by air, the airlines are focused on expanding their fleets. The rise in demand for air travel has facilitated the growth of commercial aircraft, which in turn has increased the demand for electronic flight bags. Moreover, the growing demand for next-generation aircraft is expected to propel the growth of the EFB market. The rise in aircraft deliveries in emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to fuel market growth in the region.

The surge in aircraft deliveries offers an opportunity for the growth of the global electronic flight bag market. For instance, Boeing’s Q4 2020 results offered a path to its recovery as 737 MAX deliveries resumed in December following the plane’s ungrounding in November. In a vote of confidence, Alaska Airlines management announced plans to buy 23 more 737-9 airplanes, bringing the airline’s 737 MAX orders and gave options to 120 airplanes.

𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐮𝐞𝐥-𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭

The conventional pilot’s flight bag helps the pilots to operate the aircraft and has been replaced by an electronic flight bag. The typical flight bag is heavy, weighing around 40 pounds, whereas in EFB weighs approximately 5 pounds. The weight advantage is driving the growth of the market as the overall weight of an aircraft is the most important factor to increase operational efficiency and reduce fuel consumption.

Thus, it helps in reducing the iverall weight of the aircraft and helps in increase fuel efficiency. Thus, the need to improve operational efficiency and reduce fuel cost is anticipated to boost the growth of the global EFB market. For instance, in February 2021, a flag carrier in south korea, Korean air, signed an agreement with NAVBLUE to optimize its cockpits operations with the electronic flight bag solution flysmart+ on IOS device. This contract is expected to improve Korean aircraft to operate efficiently and also allow aircraft performance computations.

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭

Hardware

Software

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Business and General Aviation

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Installed

Portable

