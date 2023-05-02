Alternative Proteins Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, Statistics, Overview

Emergen Research Logo

Rising per capita income of consumers and increasing demand for vegan and plant-based products are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 14.76 Billion in 2021 Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.1%, Market Trends – Rising demand for organic products and shift toward a sustainable lifestyle” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Alternative Proteins Market Research by Emerging Research is a comprehensive compilation of relevant data on the keyword industry. Consider how you may take advantage of the sector's existing and future revenue-generating opportunities. Due to the technology's rapid development, we think there are great opportunities for energy storage technology in this sector. The study talks about the Alternative Proteins market sector and gives a thorough breakdown of the market's size and value. This research goes into great detail about both the expected timeframe from 2022 to 2030 and the existing Alternative Proteins Market scenario. Due to the instability of the economy and the disruptions in the supply chain, the dynamics of the keyword industry have changed.

Global alternative protein market size reached USD 14.76 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen. Rising per capita income and increasing demand for vegan and plant-based are expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. Besides increasing demand for organic products, shift toward sustainable lifestyle is further expected to drive market revenue growth. Rising demand for organic products and shift toward a sustainable lifestyle are significant factors that are expected to increase demand for alternative protein. Increasing awareness of health risks associated with meat consumption and growing activism against animal cruelty have led to rising adoption of vegan products as an alternative source of protein content. According to World Health Organization (WHO) International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), intake of red meat is carcinogenic to humans. These conclusions had been based on the proof for colorectal cancer. Data showed a positive correlation between processed meat consumption and stomach and pancreatic cancer. Meat processing includes curing of the meat, which can result in the formation of cancer-causing (carcinogenic) chemical substances such as N-nitroso compounds (NOC) and Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAH). Meat also contains heme iron, which can facilitate the production of carcinogenic NOCs. In addition, cooking meat in high-temperature can produce carcinogenic chemicals, such as heterocyclic aromatic amines (HAA) and PAHs. This has led to rising demand for alternative forms of plant-based protein, which is expected to boost market revenue growth. Additionally, increasing demand for organic products and shift toward a sustainable lifestyle are further expected to drive market revenue growth. This is expected to increase demand for alternative protein products and drive market revenue growth.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/57

The keyword research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the key players in the market, as well as their implemented company expansion, strategic planning, and business overview plans. This helps readers and business owners create plans for strategic investment and expansion. The study focuses on business and government transactions, as well as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. The expansions that these well-known firms are vying for in the key market areas are also discussed in the report. The examination of the technological and product developments made by these companies is the main emphasis of the report.

The research also discusses obstacles, risks to the market, restrictions, and other elements that may impede the expansion of the keyword industry. The market in foreign waters and the new trends in those areas are also covered in detail in the research. In order to provide a thorough picture of the Alternative Proteins market landscape, it also provides insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the most recent product and technology breakthroughs.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Kerry Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Royal Avebe UA, Corbion NV, Glanbia PLC, Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frères Le Romain, and Tate & Lyle PLC

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Plant-based segment revenue is expected to grow at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand for plant-based protein substitutes.

Dairy alternatives segment is expected to account for the largest revenue growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of protein concentrate in food and bakery products.

North America is expected to register higher revenue growth rate in plant-based protein market over the forecast period due to robust presence of international and domestic enterprises providing plant-based protein products, such as Kerry Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, and Tate & Lyle PLC.

To know more about the report, click @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/alternative-proteins-market

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019–2030)

Plant-based

Insect-based

Microbial-based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons;2019–2030)

Meat Substitutes

Dairy Alternatives

Bakery

Nutrient Supplement

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons;2019–2030)

Dry Form

Wet Form

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Alternative Proteins market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/57

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

Long Steel Market @ https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/long-steel-market-valuation-to-reach-usd-701-69-billion-in-2028-increasing-government-focus-on-infrastructure-development-and-rapid-urbanization-are-factors-driving-industry-growth-says-emergen-research-836730237.html

Recycled Carbon Fiber Market @ https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/recycled-carbon-fiber-market-size-to-reach-usd-342-0-million-in-2030-cost-competitiveness-compared-to-virgin-carbon-fiber-is-a-crucial-factor-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-833382537.html

Aircraft Sensors Market @ https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aircraft-sensors-market-panel-type-to-reach-usd-10-02-billion-in-2030--emergen-research-301708216.html

Natural Sweeteners Market @ https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-natural-sweeteners-market-size-to-reach-usd-5-3-billion-in-2030-rising-awareness-regarding-health-benefits-of-natural-sweeteners-and-adoption-of-innovative-technologies-in-culinary-industry-are-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-em-872939703.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyses consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.