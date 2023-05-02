The global Electric Vehicle ECU Market Size to reach USD 42.74 Billion by 2027- Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for digitization in electric vehicles is driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electric Vehicle ECU Market is expected to reach USD 42.74 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing demand for electric passenger vehicles, the increased implementation of infotainment systems, and the growing propensity for ADAS and automated protection systems are among the significant factors driving the growth of the electric vehicle ECU market. Besides, a rise in the number of electronic components to perform improved functionalities of dashboard instruments, engine, telematics, and powertrain functions, has contributed to substantial growth in the average ECU number used in electric vehicles.

The AUTOSAR Alliance has recently been developed to ensure that layer design and layer creation between the ECU hardware and application software can be standardized. The New Car Assessment European Program has been launched to mitigate accident risk by allowing the introduction in their manufacturing process of lane-departure alerts and lock-resistant braking systems in cars. This is to increase scalability and versatility in the integration of hardware and software.Electric Vehicle ECU Market Size – USD 2,961.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 38.5%, Market Trends –Growing demand for electric vehicles to curb CO2 emission

Electric Vehicle ECU Market By Capacity, By Vehicle Type (Passenger and Commercial), By Propulsion Type (Battery Powered, Hybrid, Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)), By Application (ADAS & Safety Systems, Body Electronics, Powertrain, Infotainment), Forecasts to 2027

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By capacity, the 32-bit electric vehicle ECU sub-segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019. The 32-bit ECU components are primarily deployed in automotive parts attributed to the accompanying advantages such as the necessity of low power for operation and design simplifications.

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is likely to grow at a rate of 36.6% in the forecast period, owing to the rising incorporation of electric vehicles in commercial fleets, as well as increasing concern among fleet owners for the safety and security of the vehicle during transit.

The market in the Asia Pacific region accounted for a revenue of USD 1,600.4 Million in 2019. The market dominance of the APAC region, led by China, is due to massive investments by developing countries in the development and production of electric vehicles, thus driving the market for ECUs. The region is also expected to create substantial opportunities with continuous technological advancements to reduce the ECU count per vehicle.

By propulsion type, hybrid vehicles held a larger market share in 2019, as they are powered by both fuel and battery. Conversely, the BEVs are projected to witness a faster growth rate in the period 2020-2027.

Market Scope:

The study provides insightful details about the Electric Vehicle ECU market’s market dynamics. To provide a better understanding of the Electric Vehicle ECU market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to forecast the growth of the industry, it provides SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It also provides information on the effects of different market factors and the regulatory environment on the expansion of the market for Electric Vehicle ECUs.

Competitive analysis :

The electric vehicle ECU market is highly competitive with several major players vying for market share.Another factor to consider in competitive analysis is the product portfolio. Companies with a wider range of products and services may have a competitive advantage over others. For instance, Bosch offers a range of electric vehicle ECUs for different applications, including powertrain, battery management, and charging systems. On the other hand, Continental focuses on power electronics and inverters for electric vehicles.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Altera, Atmel Corporation, Continental AG, DELPHI Technologies, Denso Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Dow Corning Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., and Hyundai Mobis.

Segmental Analysis

The global Electric Vehicle ECU market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Electric Vehicle ECU sector in a strategic manner.

The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

16-Bit

32-Bit

64-Bit

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Battery Powered

Hybrid

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics.

