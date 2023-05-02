Kids Nutrition Market to Reach USD 86.31 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5% | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for infant formulas and growing parents’ awareness are key factors driving kids nutrition market revenue growth

Kids Nutrition Market Size – USD 48.89 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for personalized kids’ nutrition from the North America region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Kids Nutrition Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Kids Nutrition research in the year 2023.

The global kids’ nutrition market size was USD 48.89 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of childhood obesity and overweight and rising initiatives by governments and regulatory bodies of countries across the globe are major factors driving revenue growth of the market. For example, 2016–2025 nutrition strategy of WHO specifies that it will collaborate with Member States and partners to achieve universal access to nutritious diets from sustainable food systems. WHO also supports the adoption of guidance and implementation of effective nutrition actions and monitors and evaluates policy and programs for better outcomes.

Market revenue growth is also driven by increasing launch of new and innovative products. For example, in April 2022, Horlicks launched Nutri gummies to meet nutrition demands of children aged 2 and above. which are free of added preservatives, sugar, artificial colors or flavors, and gelatin, among others. Moreover, working parents have a great deal of stress trying to provide a balanced breakfast and lunch for their children. Startups, such as My Lunchbuddy, develop meal plans that give kids balanced and healthy diets, which saves parents time and effort of researching and creating nutrition regimens for their children.

However, there are significant regulatory gaps in the kid’s nutrition sector, which allows low-quality supplements to enter the market and is a key factor expected to hamper revenue growth of the market.

Abbott, My Lunchbuddy, Goodwolf Feeding Co., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Danone, Nestlé, Perrigo Company plc, Arla Foods amba, Yamo AG, Nutribud Foods, Else Nutrition.

Kids Nutrition Market – Segmentation Assessment

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Vitamins and minerals

Protein

Omega-3

Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)

DocosaHexaenoic Acid (DHA)

EicosaPentaenoic Acid (EPA)

Prebiotics & Probiotic supplements

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Online

E-commerce Platforms

E-Groceries

Offline Stores

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Age Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

1-2 Years

3-5 Years

6-10 Years

11-15 Years

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

