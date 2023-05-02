Global Non-Vascular Stents Market to Hit USD 1,904.5M by 2032, Showing 5% Revenue CAGR.

Reports And Data

The global non-vascular stents market size is expected to reach USD 1904.5 million in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Non-Vascular Stents Market reached a size of USD 1227.66 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1904.5 million by 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The growth is driven by factors such as increasing cases of gastrointestinal and urological problems, an aging population, and a preference for minimally invasive procedures. Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases like pancreatic, esophageal, and colon cancer, as well as urological conditions such as kidney stones, ureteral strictures, and bladder cancer, is fueling the demand for non-vascular stents. These stents are gaining popularity due to their minimally invasive nature, better patient outcomes, and shorter recovery times. Technological advancements, including Fully Covered Self-Expandable Metal Stents (FCSEMS), biodegradable stents, and nitinol-based stents, are also contributing to market growth by offering more effective and durable alternatives. However, the high cost of stents and the availability of other treatment options pose challenges to market expansion. Additionally, a shortage of qualified specialists and potential complications with non-vascular stents may limit revenue growth. Developing countries like India, China, and Brazil hold significant growth opportunities due to the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal and urological problems, rising healthcare costs, and the growing acceptance of minimally invasive surgeries. Furthermore, market competitors' focus on product launches, strategic alliances, and collaborations is expected to drive revenue growth in the forecast period.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report

[Summary + TOC]) @https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6312

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global non-vascular stents market can be segmented based on product type outlook and end-use outlook.

In terms of product types, the market includes esophageal stents, biliary stents, gastrointestinal stents, and others. Esophageal stents are designed for the treatment of conditions affecting the esophagus, while biliary stents are used in the treatment of biliary tract disorders. Gastrointestinal stents are utilized for addressing issues in the gastrointestinal tract. The "others" category encompasses stents used for various other purposes.

Regarding end-use outlook, the market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals serve as the primary setting for non-vascular stent procedures, providing comprehensive medical care. Ambulatory surgical centers, on the other hand, offer same-day surgical procedures and outpatient care. The "others" category includes alternative healthcare facilities or settings where non-vascular stent treatments may be performed.

The regional scope of the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In North America, countries such as the United States and Canada are significant contributors to the non-vascular stents market. In Europe, countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and BENELUX have a notable presence in the market. The Asia Pacific region, including countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, is experiencing rapid growth in the market. Latin America, represented by countries like Brazil, and the Middle East & Africa, including nations such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey, are also emerging markets for non-vascular stents.

Overall, the global non-vascular stents market encompasses various product types, including esophageal, biliary, gastrointestinal, and others. These stents are utilized in different healthcare settings such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The market shows significant regional variation, with North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa representing key regions for market growth.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/non-vascular-stents-market

Strategic development:

In 2021, eVideon, a provider of interactive patient engagement and digital workflow solutions, was acquired by Medtronic plc. This acquisition was aimed at strengthening Medtronic's hospital offerings and enhancing patient care.

Boston Scientific Corporation announced the acquisition of Farapulse, Inc. in 2020. Farapulse is a developer of a pulsed-field ablation system for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. The acquisition was intended to expand Boston Scientific's electrophysiology portfolio and provide a new treatment option for patients.

Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd. entered into a strategic partnership with Cook Medical LLC in 2020. The partnership involved the distribution of Taewoong's non-vascular stent products in the United States. The goal was to expand Taewoong's market reach while providing Cook Medical with a wider range of stent products to offer their customers.

Olympus Corporation launched the BONASTENT esophageal stent in 2020. This stent was designed to treat esophageal strictures caused by malignant tumors or benign conditions. The product launch aimed to expand Olympus' portfolio of stent products and offer physicians a new treatment option.

In 2021, Boston Scientific introduced the AXIOS™ Stent and Electrocautery Enhanced Delivery System. This system was specifically designed for the treatment of pancreatic pseudocysts and walled-off pancreatic necrosis. Its unique feature is the electrocautery wire that enables precise stent delivery and removal.

Medtronic launched the HANAROSTENT® Esophagus Stent in 2020. This stent is designed to treat esophageal strictures resulting from malignant tumors or benign conditions. It features a fully covered design and offers a range of sizes to accommodate different patient anatomies.

Cook Medical introduced the Evolution® Esophageal Fully Covered Stent in 2020. This stent is designed to treat esophageal strictures caused by malignant tumors or benign conditions. It features a fully covered design and a dual-layer membrane that provides increased resistance to tissue ingrowth.

ConMed launched the SureBlock™ Endobronchial Blocker in 2020. This product is designed to provide temporary airway occlusion during thoracic surgery. It features a tapered tip and a soft, flexible shaft for ease of use and patient comfort.

C. R. Bard launched the Advanix™ Pancreatic Stent in 2020. This stent is specifically designed to treat pancreatic duct strictures caused by cancer or other conditions. It features a fully covered design and offers a range of sizes to accommodate different patient anatomies.

Competitive Landscape:

The global non-vascular stents market is characterized by intense competition, with numerous established and emerging players contributing significantly to the market's revenue. Several factors drive the growth of this market, including the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and cancer, the expanding geriatric population, and advancements in non-vascular stent technology. Among the key companies operating in the global non-vascular stents market are:

1. Boston Scientific Corporation: Boston Scientific is a prominent player in the market, offering a wide range of non-vascular stent products. The company focuses on innovation and expanding its electrophysiology portfolio.

2. Cook Medical LLC: Cook Medical is another leading company in the non-vascular stents market. It has a strategic partnership with Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd. for the distribution of non-vascular stent products in the United States.

3. Merit Medical Systems, Inc.: Merit Medical Systems is known for its comprehensive range of medical devices, including non-vascular stents. The company aims to provide advanced solutions for various clinical applications.

4. Medtronic plc: Medtronic is a major player in the healthcare industry and has made acquisitions, such as eVideon, to enhance its hospital offerings and improve patient care.

5. ConMed Corporation: ConMed offers a diverse portfolio of medical devices, including the SureBlock™ Endobronchial Blocker, which provides temporary airway occlusion during thoracic surgery.

6. Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd.: Taewoong Medical specializes in non-vascular stent products and has a strategic partnership with Cook Medical for expanding market reach.

7. ELLA-CS, s.r.o.: ELLA-CS focuses on the development and production of high-quality non-vascular stents for various medical applications.

8. Olympus Corporation: Olympus has a strong presence in the market and offers the BONASTENT esophageal stent for the treatment of esophageal strictures caused by tumors or benign conditions.

9. C. R. Bard, Inc.: C. R. Bard is a renowned manufacturer of medical devices, including the Advanix™ Pancreatic Stent designed for treating pancreatic duct strictures.

10. S&G Biotech Inc.: S&G Biotech is involved in the production of innovative non-vascular stent solutions to address various medical needs.

These companies contribute to the dynamic and competitive landscape of the global non-vascular stents market through their product portfolios, strategic partnerships, and commitment to technological advancements.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6312

Browse More Reports:

Laboratory Informatics Market –

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/laboratory-informatics-market

Medical Gauze Tapes Market –

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-gauze-tapes-market

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market –

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mesenchymal-stem-cells-market

Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market –

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nicotine-replacement-therapy-market

