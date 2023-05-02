ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market is Expected to Generate Huge Profits By 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The ADAS and autonomous driving components market is on the rise, driven by the increasing trend of connected vehicles and the need for advanced safety features

Growing automotive industry has proliferated the rising need for safety of the vehicle as well as the passengers, thus in turn foserting the growth of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market is projected to reach USD 118.03 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for safety, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and increasing use of sensors in hybrid semi hybrid and electric cars are boosting the demand of ADAS and autonomous driving components market.Usage of sensors have been enormous in automotive. Sensors are being used in almost all parts of the vehicle like chassis, engines, clutch, brakes, transmission, control, and safety. Automotive sensors are majorly used in powertrains to monitor speed, position, pressure, gas, and temperature inside the engine. These sensors are required for safe and efficient operations of powertrains.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving Components have become a buzzword in the automotive industry in recent years. ADAS systems and components are designed to enhance the safety of drivers, passengers, and other road users. The autonomous driving components, on the other hand, aim to completely eliminate the need for a human driver. This technology is poised to revolutionize the transportation industry and is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

The ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for safety features in vehicles is driving the growth of this market. ADAS features like lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning have become standard in many new vehicles. Secondly, the growing trend of connected vehicles is fueling the growth of this market. Connected vehicles are equipped with sensors that collect data and transmit it to other vehicles and infrastructure, which can be used to improve safety and traffic flow. Thirdly, the need for fuel-efficient vehicles is driving the growth of this market. ADAS and autonomous driving components can optimize vehicle performance, leading to improved fuel efficiency.

ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Overview :

Competitive Landscape:

The ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market report takes a closer view of the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market .

Key participants include :

Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Continental AG, Valeo, Magna International, Veoneer, Hyundai Mobis, Aptiv, and Analog Devices., among others.

Scope of the Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Report :

The report performs an accurate estimation of the growth prospects of the different market segments by studying the current market scenario, past performance, demand and supply ratio, production, consumption, sales, and revenue generation of the key players in the upcoming years. The market segmentation provides a 360° view of the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market industry, which turns out to be beneficial for readers interested in this sector.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Are as :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market on the basis of System, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Type, and region:

System Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive Front Light

Automatic Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Detection

Cross Traffic Alert

Driver Monitoring System

Forward Collision Warning

Intelligent Park Assistance

Lane Departure Assistance

Night Vision System

Pedestrian Detection System

Road Sign Recognition

Traffic Jam Assist

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Mid-sized car

Sedan

Minivan

Convertible

Crossover

Hatchback

Others

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Compact

Utility Vehicle

Supermini

Light Truck

Others

Regional Overview:

The global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

