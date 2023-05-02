Global Body Contouring Devices Market to Reach USD 10.5 Billion by 2032 with 16.3% CAGR

Reports And Data

The global body contouring devices procedures market size is expected to reach USD 10.5 billion in 2032, & register a revenue CAGR of 16.3% by 2032.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Body Contouring Devices Market to Reach USD 10.5 Billion by 2032, Driven by Obesity Rates, Rising Awareness of Appearance, and Technological Advancements.

The global market for body contouring devices procedures was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing obesity rates, growing awareness of physical appearance, and advancements in medical technology are fueling the demand for body sculpting procedures. Obesity rates have been on the rise worldwide, leading to a surge in both surgical and non-surgical body contouring operations. Minimally invasive cosmetic procedures are gaining popularity due to their fewer scars and shorter recovery times, while the emphasis on appearance is driving people to opt for body sculpting treatments to achieve their desired body size and shape.

The market is also benefiting from the rise in wellness and cosmetic clinics offering various body sculpting procedures such as body lifts, tummy tucks, and liposuction. Additionally, the availability of innovative medical tools and technologies, including radiofrequency and ultrasound, is being utilized for non-surgical fat removal and skin tightening procedures.

Medical tourism is another contributing factor to the demand for body contouring procedures, with countries like Thailand, Mexico, and India attracting patients seeking affordable cosmetic operations. Furthermore, the market is witnessing revenue growth due to the focus on patient safety and continuous technological advancements in body contouring technologies. Advanced safety measures are being incorporated into body contouring devices to minimize risks and improve patient outcomes, while innovative techniques like cryolipolysis and laser lipolysis are being utilized.

However, the high cost of body contouring procedures and the availability of cheaper alternatives like diet and exercise pose challenges to market growth. Additionally, the absence of reimbursement guidelines for cosmetic operations can impede revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global body contouring devices market is segmented based on product type, procedure type, end-use, and region.

In terms of product type, the market is categorized into non-invasive devices, minimally invasive devices, and invasive devices. Non-invasive devices refer to those that do not require any surgical incisions or penetration into the body, such as external fat reduction devices. Minimally invasive devices involve minimal incisions or entry points, while invasive devices require surgical procedures.

The market is further segmented by procedure type, including cryolipolysis, radiofrequency, ultrasound, laser-assisted procedures, and others. Cryolipolysis is a procedure that uses controlled cooling to eliminate fat cells, while radiofrequency and ultrasound techniques utilize heat or sound waves, respectively, for fat reduction. Laser-assisted procedures employ laser energy to target and remove excess fat.

The end-use outlook of the market comprises hospitals, clinics, and others. Body contouring procedures can be performed in various healthcare settings, including hospitals and specialized clinics. Other end-use settings may include medical spas or wellness centers.

The regional scope of the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. This indicates the geographical areas where the market is analyzed. Specific country-level analysis is provided for countries such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, BENELUX countries (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg), China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey.

These segmentation factors provide a comprehensive understanding of the global body contouring devices market, allowing for a detailed analysis of the market's various components and their respective regional presence.

Strategic development:

BTL Industries Inc. introduced the Emsculpt Neo on October 19, 2020. This innovative non-invasive body contouring device integrates radiofrequency and high-intensity electromagnetic energy to effectively address both fat reduction and muscle toning.

Competitive Landscape:

The global body contouring devices procedures market report includes several prominent companies operating in the industry. These companies play a significant role in shaping the market landscape and driving innovation in the field of body contouring devices. Some of the major companies featured in the report are:

1. Hologic, Inc.: Hologic is a leading global medical technology company that offers a wide range of innovative products, including body contouring devices. They are known for their advanced technologies and commitment to improving patient outcomes.

2. Alma Lasers Ltd.: Alma Lasers is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of laser, light-based, and radiofrequency devices for aesthetic and medical applications. Their body contouring devices are known for their effectiveness and safety.

3. Allergan plc: Allergan is a renowned pharmaceutical and medical device company that specializes in aesthetics, eye care, and other therapeutic areas. They offer a comprehensive portfolio of body contouring devices that cater to the diverse needs of patients and healthcare professionals.

4. BTL Industries Inc.: BTL Industries is a prominent player in the body contouring devices market, known for its innovative technologies and commitment to providing effective solutions. Their products, such as the Emsculpt Neo, combine radiofrequency and high-intensity electromagnetic energy for optimal results.

5. Cynosure, Inc.: Cynosure is a leading provider of energy-based aesthetic and medical treatments. Their body contouring devices utilize cutting-edge technologies to target and eliminate fat cells, helping patients achieve their desired body shape.

6. InMode Ltd.: InMode is a global leader in the development and commercialization of innovative energy-based technologies. Their body contouring devices offer safe and effective solutions for fat reduction and skin tightening.

7. Lumenis Ltd.: Lumenis is a well-established medical device company that develops and markets a wide range of aesthetic and surgical laser systems. Their body contouring devices are known for their precision and versatility.

8. Syneron Medical Ltd.: Syneron Medical specializes in the development and marketing of aesthetic medical products. Their body contouring devices use advanced technologies, such as radiofrequency and ultrasound, to provide non-invasive solutions for fat reduction and body sculpting.

9. Sciton, Inc.: Sciton is a leading manufacturer of laser and light-based aesthetic and medical systems. Their body contouring devices offer customizable treatment options and are widely recognized for their safety and efficacy.

10. Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH: Asclepion is a global provider of laser technologies for aesthetic and medical applications. Their body contouring devices utilize innovative laser systems to achieve optimal results in fat reduction and body sculpting.

11. Candela Corporation: Candela Corporation is a trusted name in the medical aesthetics industry, offering a wide range of advanced laser and energy-based devices. Their body contouring devices are known for their precision and effectiveness in targeting stubborn fat deposits.

These companies, with their expertise and product offerings, contribute significantly to the growth and development of the global body contouring devices procedures market.

