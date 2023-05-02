Derani Yachts Appointed Greenline Yachts Dealer in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenline Yachts, the leading manufacturer of hybrid yachts, has announced its exciting new partnership with Derani Yachts, a highly-regarded yacht brokerage and dealership in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. Derani Yachts will become the official representative for Greenline Yachts in these new markets, offering customers unparalleled sales and aftersales support for the company’s entire range of innovative hybrid yachts.
According to Luca Raumland, CSO at Greenline Yachts, “We are excited to partner with Derani Yachts, a company that shares our passion for sustainable boating and has a deep understanding of the local markets in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. With their expertise and our industry-leading hybrid technology, we believe that we can make a real difference in these regions, offering customers a truly unique and environmentally-friendly yachting experience.”
With well over 20 years of experience in the yachting industry and a proven track record of successful sales and support in the Asia-Pacific region, Derani Yachts is an ideal partner for Greenline Yachts. The company’s team of highly-skilled sales professionals and technicians will work closely with Greenline Yachts to deliver the highest levels of customer service and support.
Håkan Lange, managing director of Derani Yachts, shared his enthusiasm for the new partnership, stating that “We are delighted to partner with Greenline Yachts, a company that is at the forefront of the sustainable yachting movement. Their range of hybrid yachts is truly impressive, and we are confident that there is a strong demand for these models in our markets. We look forward to working closely with Greenline Yachts to promote their brand and bring their innovative yachts to our customers in the region.”
To learn more about Greenline Yachts and its range of hybrid yachts, visit greenlinehybrid.com. For more information about Derani Yachts and its team, visit derani-yachts.com.
You can also get in touch with Luca Raumland, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Greenline Yachts at sales@greenlinehybrid.com or call +49 171 2220622 and with Håkan Lange, managing director of Derani Yachts at hakan@derani-yachts.com or call +66 81 538 9713.
