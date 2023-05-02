AR and VR Display Market Size to Surpass US$ 27.17 Billion by 2032- Exclusive Report by insightSLICE

insightSLICE AR and VR Display Market- insightSLICE

Growing demand for immersive technology and advancements in hardware driving the AR and VR Display market; global sales are expected to reach $27.17 Bn by 2032.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The AR and VR Display Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2019-2032 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The AR and VR display market size was estimated to be US$ 1.37 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 27.17 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 34.8%. AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality) are related but distinct technologies used in digital media. AR involves enhancing or adding to the physical world with digital content, such as 3D models, audio, or video, typically viewed through a smartphone camera or tablet.

While, VR refers to completely immersive, computer-generated environments, typically experienced through a headset, where users can interact with virtual objects and environments. The headset blocks out the real world and replaces it with a simulated one. Both AR and VR have various applications in industries such as gaming, education, healthcare, retail, and more.

Growth driving factors of the Global AR and VR Display Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the global AR and VR Display Market

Growing demand for immersive technology and advancements in hardware: The increased demand for immersive technology is driven by the desire to provide users with a more interactive and engaging experience. AR and VR technology provide a unique and immersive experience that allows users to interact with digital content in new and exciting ways. With the advancements in hardware technology, such as the development of high-resolution displays, sensors, and processors, users can now experience AR and VR in a more seamless and intuitive way. This has led to a growing interest in AR and VR among consumers and businesses, and has driven the growth of the AR and VR market.

Increasing adoption in various industries: AR and VR technology has a wide range of applications across various industries, and is being used to transform the way people work and interact with digital content. For example, in the gaming industry, AR and VR technology is being used to create more immersive and interactive gaming experiences. In the entertainment industry, AR and VR technology is being used to create new and exciting experiences for movie-goers and theme park visitors. In the education and healthcare sectors, AR and VR technology is being used to create new and innovative learning and training experiences. The increasing adoption of AR and VR technology in these industries is driving the growth of the AR and VR market.

Increase in investment and funding for AR and VR projects: AR and VR technology has attracted significant investment and funding from both private and public sectors. This investment is helping to drive the growth and development of the AR and VR market, and providing companies with the resources they need to create innovative and high-quality products. The increasing investment and funding in the AR and VR market is also driving the growth of related industries, such as the development of new hardware and software technologies.

Growing demand for remote collaboration and visualization: With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to a global shift towards remote work and remote interaction, the demand for remote collaboration and visualization solutions has increased significantly. AR and VR technology can provide a virtual environment that allows people to collaborate, visualize and share information in real-time, regardless of their location. This has led to an increased interest in AR and VR technology among businesses and individuals, and is driving the growth of the AR and VR market.

Expansion of e-commerce and retail industry with AR and VR technology: The e-commerce and retail industries are also benefiting from the growth of the AR and VR market. AR technology is being used to provide customers with an immersive shopping experience, allowing them to see products in a virtual environment before making a purchase. This helps customers make more informed purchasing decisions, and can lead to increased sales for retailers. VR technology is also being used to provide customers with an interactive virtual experience, such as virtual tours of products or virtual try-on experiences. This is helping to enhance the customer experience and drive the growth of the AR and VR market in the e-commerce and retail industries.

The leading market segments of Global AR and VR Display Market

On the basis of technology, the virtual reality (VR) segment is the largest in the AR and VR display market on the basis of technology. Growing demand for immersive gaming experiences, Advancements in VR hardware, Expansion of VR in entertainment and education industries, Growing demand for VR-based tourism and Increase in investment and funding for VR projects are some of the key trend in this industry.

On the basis of device type, the head-mounted display (HMD) segment is the largest in the AR and VR display market on the basis of type of device. This is due to several key trends that are driving the growth of the HMD segment. One of the key trend in this segment is the development of high-quality HMDs, such as standalone VR headsets and wireless VR headsets, which has contributed to the growth of the HMD segment. The advancements in HMD technology are making VR more accessible and user-friendly, and are helping to drive their adoption.

Also, the development of high-quality HMDs, such as standalone VR headsets and wireless VR headsets, has contributed to the growth of the HMD segment. The advancements in HMD technology are making VR more accessible and user-friendly, and are helping to drive their adoption.

Geographically, North America is the largest geographic segment in the AR and VR display market. The growth of the AR and VR display market in North America is driven by several key trends, including:

• The presence of leading AR and VR technology companies in the region, such as Facebook, Microsoft, and Apple, is helping to drive the growth of the market in North America.

• The high adoption rate of AR and VR technology in the gaming, entertainment, and education industries is helping to drive the growth of the market in North America.

• The increasing investment in AR and VR technology by governments, businesses, and venture capital firms is helping to drive the growth of the market in North America.

• The high demand for AR and VR technology in the military and defense sector is also helping to drive the growth of the market in North America.

The key players of the Global AR and VR Display Market are:

Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Sony (Japan), LG Display (South Korea), eMagin Corporation (US), Kopin Corporation (US), AU Optronics (Taiwan), Japan Display (Japan), Barco (Belgium), BOE Technology (China), Syndiant (US), and Others.

Market Segmentation

Based on Technology

• Augmented Reality

• Virtual Reality

Based on Display Type

• OLED

• LCD

• Others

Based on Device Type

• Head-Mounted Display

• AR Head-up Display

• VR Projectors

Based on Application

• Consumer

• Commercial

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Aerospace & Defense

• Energy

• Other Application

By Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

