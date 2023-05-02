Global Aerospace Cyber Security Market : Protecting Aviation in the Digital Age Forecast, 2021-2031

Aerospace Cybersecurity

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Aerospace Cyber Security Market," The aerospace cyber security market was valued at $39.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $92.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Aerospace Cyber Security Market by Type (Network security, Wireless security, Cloud security, Content security), by Deployment (On Premise, Cloud), by Application (Aircraft, Drones, Satellite), by Component (Services, Solutions): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

Aerospace cybersecurity is a security driven technology which is dedicated towards the safety & security of aircrafts, spacecrafts and drones operating across the globe. Regulations have been made across the globe for the introduction of safety system in aircrafts which has created ample opportunities for the growth of the aerospace cyber security market across the globe. In addition, companies operating across the globe has been inclined towards offering effective cybersecurity solutions which has proved to be a factor supplementing the growth of the global aerospace cyber security market, across the globe.

In addition, developments have been carried out by the key players such as The Aerospace Corporation, Eurocontrol, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Raytheon Technologies Corporation and others which are offering their products and services to numerous aerospace service providers which proved to be a factor supplementing the growth of the market across the globe. For instance, in November, 2021, Honeywell International, Inc. launched new software Honeywell NAVITAS. This software uses artificial intelligence (AI), big data, machine learning, cyber security and human-centered design principles. Similarly, in March, 2021, Northrop Grumman Corporation announced that it has established the 100th U.S. Air Force training site on the company's distributed mission operations network (DMON), enabling combat air force (CAF) crews around the world to securely connect with other sites in virtual training and exercises. The DMON connects dissimilar aircraft simulator platforms, allowing CAF crews to seamlessly interoperate and train together in a high-fidelity, realistic virtual environment.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The spread of COVID-19 further accelerated the development and adoption of cybersecurity services by governments for application in the changing needs of surveillance and control missions. Aerospace cybersecurity will play a pivotal role as the rapid inclination toward digitization through all kinds of channels makes it a target for cybercriminals, and rogue states, and the number of threats is growing fast. These factors play a vital role in promoting the growth of the aerospace cybersecurity market during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By type, the wireless security segment is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.

By deployment, the cloud segment is projected to dominate the global Aerospace Cybersecurity market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the drones segment is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.

By component, the solutions segment is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.

By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.

The key players operating in the aerospace cybersecurity market are 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐃𝐗𝐂 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐔𝐑𝐎𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐋, 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐆𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐀𝐄 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.