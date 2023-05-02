Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market Size to Hit US$ 1,666.51 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.9%

insightSLICE Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market- insightSLICE

Growing adoption of automation in various industries driving the Frameless Brushless DC Motors market; global sales are expected to reach $1,666.51 Mn by 2032.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 offers an in-depth analysis of various aspects such as the global market size, market growth at regional and country levels, market segmentation, competitive landscape, trade regulations, recent developments, expansion of the market, and technological innovations.

The frameless brushless dc motors market was estimated to be US$ 855.13 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,666.51 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

A Frameless Brushless DC Motor consists of a rotor and stator that are integrated into the application or machinery they are being used for. The rotor is the rotating part of the motor, while the stator is the stationary part. Brushless DC motors, as the name suggests, do not use brushes to transfer power, unlike their brushed counterparts. Instead, they use an electronic commutation system to switch the polarity of the electromagnets and keep the rotor turning.

Frameless Brushless DC Motors are used in a wide range of industries, including robotics, automation, medical equipment, and aerospace, among others. They offer many benefits over traditional motors, including high efficiency, high torque density, low noise, and longer lifespan. Additionally, because they are frameless, they can be integrated into the application or machinery they are being used for, making them more compact and lightweight. Overall, Frameless Brushless DC Motors are a versatile and efficient solution for many industrial and commercial applications.

Growth driving factors of Global Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Growing adoption of automation in various industries: With the advancement of technology, there is an increasing adoption of automation in various industries such as automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and many more. Automation helps to improve production efficiency, reduce human errors, and increase overall productivity. Brushless DC motors play a crucial role in the automation industry as they offer high efficiency and precision control. For instance, brushless DC motors are used in the production line of an automotive plant for controlling robots and conveyor systems, reducing human intervention and increasing production efficiency.

Increasing demand for electric vehicles: The increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is another major factor driving the Global Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market. The EV market is growing at a rapid pace due to various government initiatives and regulations to reduce carbon emissions. Brushless DC motors are widely used in electric vehicles as they offer high efficiency, low noise, and low maintenance. For instance, Tesla, one of the leading electric vehicle manufacturers, uses brushless DC motors in its Model S and Model X vehicles, providing high-performance and long-lasting battery life.

Growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability: There is a growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability across various industries. As a result, companies are looking for ways to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. Brushless DC motors are energy-efficient and offer significant advantages over conventional motors. They consume less power, require less maintenance, and generate less heat. For instance, HVAC systems in buildings use brushless DC motors, reducing energy consumption by up to 30% and lowering carbon emissions. The growing demand for green buildings and energy-efficient products is driving the adoption of brushless DC motors in the HVAC industry.

The leading market segments of Global Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market

Based on application, the robotics industry is one of the largest consumers of frameless brushless DC motors. Robotics is a growing industry, with an increasing adoption of automation in various industries, and frameless brushless DC motors offer high efficiency, high torque density, and low noise, making them a preferred choice for robotics applications.

That being said, the demand for other applications such as pumps, compressors, printers & scanners, and fans & blowers has also been growing steadily in recent years. For instance, the demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems in commercial and residential buildings has been driving the adoption of brushless DC motors in fans and blowers. The demand for electric vehicles is also driving the adoption of brushless DC motors in pumps and compressors.

Geographically, North America is witnessing a high adoption rate of automation in various industries, and the demand for electric vehicles is also rising in the region. The United States is one of the largest consumers of frameless brushless DC motors in North America. Europe is emphasizing energy efficiency and sustainability in the region, leading to a significant growth rate. The automotive industry is one of the major consumers of frameless brushless DC motors in Europe. In Asia-Pacific, the demand for electric vehicles is increasing, and automation is being adopted in various industries, driving the growth of the market. China is one of the largest consumers of frameless brushless DC motors in the region. The Middle East and Africa market is experiencing steady growth due to the adoption of renewable energy systems in the region. The healthcare and aerospace industries are also expected to drive demand for frameless brushless DC motors.

The South American market is also expected to grow at a steady rate due to the adoption of automation in various industries and the rising demand for electric vehicles. Brazil is one of the largest consumers of frameless brushless DC motors in South America. The Global Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market is expected to continue growing across all regions of the world due to various factors such as the increasing demand for eco-friendly products, the growing adoption of automation, and the rising demand for electric vehicles. The market is expected to continue to expand as more industries recognize the benefits of frameless brushless DC motors, which include improved energy efficiency, longer lifespan, and better performance.

The key players of the Global Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market are:

ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (United States), ARC Systems Inc. (United States), Bühler Motor GmbH (Germany), Faulhaber Group (Germany), Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Kollmorgen Corporation (United States), Maxon Motor AG (Switzerland), Moog Inc. (United States), Nidec Corporation (Japan), Oriental Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France), Shinano Kenshi Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), WEG SA (Brazil) and Others.

Market Segmentation

By Application

• Pump

• Compressor

• Robotics

• HVAC

• Printers & Scanners

• Fans & Blowers

• Other

By End Use

• Industrial Devices

• Consumer Goods & Appliances

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Healthcare

• Other

By Motor Winding

• Inner Core

• Outer Core

By Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

