Global Endoscopic Robotics Market set to grow rapidly with expected revenue CAGR of 12.5% during forecast period

Reports And Data

Increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes and preference for minimally invasive surgeries

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The endoscopic robotics market is rapidly growing, with a global market size of USD 1.69 billion in 2021 and an expected revenue CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The market growth is being driven by several factors, including the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes, preference for minimally invasive surgeries, high demand for endoscopy in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases, and availability of new products and devices with advanced technologies. Robotic surgery has enabled surgeons to perform previously inaccessible, complicated procedures with greater accuracy, dexterity, and precision than ever before, and it is usually associated with minimally invasive techniques that require only minor incisions, making it an attractive option for many patients.

Moreover, the increasing elderly population worldwide is expected to boost the demand for endoscopic surgical equipment used in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. These tools are essential in the medical field as they facilitate faster healing with less invasive procedures. Endoscopic operations are crucial for the treatment of various health conditions in elderly patients, such as gallstones, liver abscesses, pelvic abscesses, intestinal perforations, and endometriosis. According to the United Nations, the global geriatric population is projected to increase to over 1.5 billion by 2050, accounting for 16.0% of the world's total population. As the population ages, more people will be at risk of developing chronic diseases that can only be treated with invasive endoscopic procedures.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/5920

Segments Covered in the Report

The endoscopic robotics market can be segmented based on several factors, including the approach outlook, application outlook, end-use outlook, and regional outlook.

In terms of the approach outlook, the market is segmented into surgical and diagnostic. The surgical segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market due to the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries that require less recovery time and have fewer complications. The diagnostic segment is also expected to experience significant growth due to the high demand for endoscopy in the diagnosis of various diseases.

The application outlook of the market is divided into laparoscopy, colonoscopy, bronchoscopy, and others. The laparoscopy segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to its high demand for treating various gastrointestinal disorders, such as gallbladder stones and hernias. The colonoscopy segment is also expected to witness significant growth due to the rising prevalence of colon cancer and other gastrointestinal diseases.

In terms of end-use outlook, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. The hospitals segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to the increasing number of hospital admissions and the availability of advanced endoscopic surgical equipment. The ASCs segment is also expected to witness significant growth due to the rising preference for outpatient surgeries and the availability of advanced endoscopic surgical equipment in these facilities.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to the high adoption of advanced endoscopic surgical equipment, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the presence of major market players in the region. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth due to the rising geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rising healthcare expenditure in the region.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/endoscopic-robotics-market

Strategic development:

Ethicon, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Company, unveiled the ENSEAL X1 Curved Jaw Tissue Sealer on May 24, 2022. The device is a newly developed laparoscopic bipolar energy tool that enhances procedural efficiency and offers stronger sealing capabilities, as well as greater access to more tissue than the LigaSureTM Maryland. The ENSEAL X1 Curved Jaw Tissue Sealer can be advantageous for various specialties such as colorectal, gynecological, bariatric, and thoracic surgeries.

On February 22, 2022, Medtronic plc., a global healthcare technology leader, partnered with the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy to provide colorectal cancer screening technologies in low-income and underprivileged regions around the United States. The collaboration will be achieved through the Medtronic Health Equity Aid Program, which aims to offer colon cancer screening with the support of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Competitive Landscape:

The global medical device market is highly competitive and is dominated by a few major players. Olympus Corporation, a Japanese company, is one of the key players in the market, offering a wide range of medical devices and instruments for diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Intuitive Surgical, a US-based company, specializes in robotic-assisted surgical systems, with its flagship product, the da Vinci Surgical System, being widely used in minimally invasive procedures. Brainlab AG, a German company, develops software and hardware solutions for neurosurgery, radiation oncology, and other medical disciplines.

Asensus Surgical US, Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix, is a US-based medical device company that specializes in robotic-assisted surgical systems, with its Senhance Surgical System offering laparoscopic and open surgery capabilities. CMR Surgical Ltd, a UK-based company, has developed Versius, a portable surgical robot that can be easily transported and set up in a hospital operating room.

Avateramedical GmbH, a German company, has developed AV1, a surgical robot that can be controlled by surgeons using gestures and voice commands. Medtronic, a US-based company, offers a wide range of medical devices and instruments for various medical applications, including cardiac and vascular procedures.

B. Braun SE, a German company, develops and manufactures medical devices and pharmaceutical products, with a focus on infusion therapy, pain management, and clinical nutrition. Boston Scientific Corporation, a US-based company, specializes in medical devices for interventional medical procedures, with a strong focus on cardiology and endoscopy. Finally, AKTORmed GmbH, a German company, develops and manufactures medical devices for orthopedic procedures, with a particular focus on spine surgery.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5920

In conclusion, the global endoscopic robotics market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

Browse More Reports:

Cataract Surgery Device Market: @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cataract-surgery-device-market

Dental Air Polishing Unit Market: @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dental-air-polishing-unit-market

Sevelamer Carbonate Market: @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sevelamer-carbonate-market

Angina Pectoris Market: @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/angina-pectoris-market

Non Melanoma Skin Cancer Market: @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/non-melanoma-skin-cancer-market