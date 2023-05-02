Indian Tea Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Indian Tea Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Popularity Of Tea In The Country In The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Indian Tea Market Share, Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Indian tea market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, packaging, distribution channels, applications, processing, and major states.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 4.5%
The increasing demand for tea in India, which is driven by the increasing disposable income, growing consumption of flavoured tea, growing demand for tea to cater to entertain guests is bolstering the market growth. The increasing awareness pertaining to the heath benefits of tea is also adding to the rising demand for the beverage in the country.
Over the forecast period, the increasing popularity of tea among the millennials owing to the change in lifestyles is likely to accelerate the demand for tea. Moreover, the increasing export of tea in India, which is attributable to the high-quality tea produced in states like Assam, is anticipated to be a crucial driving factor of the market in the coming years.
Indian Tea Industry Definition and Major Segments
Tea is defined as a hot beverage which prepared by adding boiling water, milk, and sugar, to leaves of the tea plant. Tea has anti-inflammatory properties, boosts heart health, and aids digestion. Tea also reduces stress and relaxes the brain. The main cultivation points of tea include India, China, and Japan.
On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into:
• Black
• Green
• Oolong
• White
• Others
Based on packaging, the market has been divided into:
• Loose Tea
• Plastic Containers
• Paper Boards
• Aluminium Tin
• Tea Bags
By distribution channel, the market has been categorised into:
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Speciality Stores
• Convenience Stores
• Online Retailers
• Others
The significant applications of the product include:
• Residential
• Commercial
Based on processing, the market has been segmented into:
• CTC
• Orthodox (Traditional)
The states included in the Indian tea market are as follows:
• Assam
• West Bengal
• Tamil Nadu
• Kerela
• Karnataka
• Others
Indian Tea Market Trends
The key trends in the tea market in India include the increasing sales of packaged tea products and tea bags via the e-commerce sector, owing to the changing preference towards online purchasing. In addition to this, the rapid development of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the country due to the steady economic growth in the country is likely to be another crucial trend in the market. Moreover, the growing research and development activities by the major manufacturers of tea products, aimed towards producing tea products with innovative flavours and enhanced flavour are anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major brands in the market include Tata Consumer Product Ltd (Tetley and Tata Tea), Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (Lipton and BrookeBond), Wagh Bakri Tea Group, and G.M. Tea Packers Pvt. Ltd. (Tulsi Green Tea), among others. The major suppliers included in the market are Tata Global Beverages Limited, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Pataka Industries Private Limited, and Organic India Private Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
