Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Size To Reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2028 | IMARC Group

Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market 2023-2028

The rising demand for water conservation represents a key factor driving the market growth across the globe.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028." the global water pipeline leak detection system market size reached US$ 2.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2023-2028.

A water pipeline leak detection system refers to a type of technology employed to detect leaks in water distribution networks. This system is aimed to supervise the flow of water through pipelines and detect any anomalies that may indicate the presence of a leak. The system typically includes sensors that are installed at several points along the pipeline, which measure the pressure, flow, and temperature of the water. The data collected from these sensors is then analyzed using advanced algorithms to identify any changes in the flow or pressure that could indicate a leak. Early recognition of leaks can help prevent water loss, reduce maintenance costs, and prevent damage to infrastructure and surrounding properties, which, consequently, is facilitating the need for water pipeline leak detection systems across the globe.

Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Trends:

The rising demand for water conservation represents a key factor driving the market growth across the globe. In line with this, the increasing concerns over water scarcity are contributing to the growth of the market. The market is also driven by the rising investments by governments around the world in upgrading water infrastructure. In addition to this, the increasing need for efficient water management, along with growing population, urbanization, and industrialization, is facilitating the demand for water pipeline leak detection systems. Other factors, including the implementation of stringent regulations and policies related to water conservation and reducing non-revenue water losses and the development of advanced technologies, such as acoustic and non-acoustic-based leak detection systems, are creating a positive outlook for the market further across the globe.

Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global water pipeline leak detection system market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

NEC Corporation

Xylem Inc.

SPX Corporation

Mueller Water Products Inc

Gutermann AG.

3M Company

ABB Ltd.

Badger Meter Inc.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global water pipeline leak detection system market on the basis of technology, equipment, pipe type, end-use and region.

Breakup by Technology:

Ultrasonic

Smart Ball

Magnetic Flux

Fiber Optic

Others

Breakup by Equipment:

Acoustic

Non-Acoustic

Breakup by Pipe Type:

Plastic Pipes

Ductile Iron Pipes

Stainless Steel Pipes

Aluminium Pipes

Others

Breakup by End- Use:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Municipal

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

