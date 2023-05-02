Mobile TV Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 18.7 Billion by 2027, Industry CAGR 9.1% | IMARC Group

Mobile TV Market

The increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets into daily lives of individuals represents one of the key factors influencing market growth.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IMARC Group “Mobile TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the global mobile TV market size reached US$ 11.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during 2022-2027.

Mobile TV is a technology that enables users to watch content on their mobile devices. It provides a convenient way for users to access their favorite TV shows, movies, and other video content on the go. Users can access a wide range of channels and programs, pause and rewind live TV, and record programs for later viewing. In the present times, owing primarily to hectic lifestyles and busy schedules, mobile TV is gaining widescale popularity among individuals.

Mobile TV Market Trends:

Moreover, as people are increasingly using these devices for entertainment purposes, the demand for mobile TV services is also increasing, thus leading the market toward growth. In addition to this, the easy availability of high-speed internet and the increasing popularity of online video streaming services are contributing to the market growth. The market is also being driven by the easy access to high-speed internet, especially in the developing economies. Other factors, such as growing consumer expenditure capacities, rapid urbanization, proliferating streaming services offering affordable subscription packages, and the advent of 5G broadcast services, are creating a positive outlook for the market further across the globe.

Mobile TV Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the mobile TV market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Asianet Satellite

• AT&T Inc.

• Bell Canada (BCE Inc.)

• Bharti Airtel Limited

• Charter Communications Inc.

• Comcast Corporation

• Consolidated Communications

• Cox Communications Inc.

• MobiTV Inc.

• SPB TV AG

• Tata Sky Ltd. (TOF)

• United States Cellular

• Telephone and Data Systems

• Verizon Communications Inc., etc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Content Type:

• Video-on-Demand

• Online Video

• Live Streaming

Breakup by Technology:

• IPTV

• OTT

• Satellite

• Others

Breakup by Service Type:

• Free-to-Air Service

• Pay TV Services

Breakup by Application:

• Commercial

• Personal

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

