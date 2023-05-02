Phosphoramidite indrastry to Witness Robust Growth with a CAGR of 7.50% Due to Applications in the Pharmaceutical.
Phosphoramidite Market, By type (DNA-RNA phosphoramidite, speciality phosphoramidite, dye-labeled phosphoramidite and Others)COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Phosphoramidites are a class of organic compounds that are commonly used in the synthesis of oligonucleotides, which are short strands of DNA or RNA. They are widely used in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries for the production of DNA and RNA molecules for use in research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Phosphoramidites are used as monomers in the synthesis of oligonucleotides, where they serve as the building blocks for the DNA or RNA strand. They are added one at a time in a specific sequence to create a desired sequence of nucleotides. The process is typically carried out using automated synthesizers, which enable the rapid and efficient production of large quantities of oligonucleotides.
Key Highlights:
Growing demand for personalized medicine: The trend towards personalized medicine, which involves tailoring treatments to individual patients based on their unique genetic makeup, is driving the demand for custom DNA and RNA synthesis using phosphoramidites.
Increasing use in gene editing and gene therapy: Phosphoramidites are also used in the development of gene editing and gene therapy technologies, which are expected to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases.
Rise in genetic research and diagnostics: The growing interest in genetic research and diagnostics is driving the demand for high-quality DNA and RNA molecules, which can be synthesized using phosphoramidites.
Key players:
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc
• Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
• GE Healthcare
• TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc
• BioAutomation Corporation
• Twist Bioscience
• Shanghai SynTheAll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Segmentation:
Type: The market can be segmented based on the type of phosphoramidite, including DNA phosphoramidites, RNA phosphoramidites, and others.
Application: The market can be segmented based on the application of phosphoramidites, including DNA and RNA synthesis, gene editing, gene therapy, genetic research, and diagnostics.
End-use Industry: The market can be segmented based on the end-use industry, including biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, academic and research institutes, and others.
Geography: The market can also be segmented based on geography, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Analyst View:
The phosphoramidite market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for DNA and RNA synthesis for various applications. The market is also driven by the growing interest in personalized medicine and the development of gene editing and gene therapy technologies.
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the primary end-users of phosphoramidites, as they require high-quality oligonucleotides for drug discovery, diagnostics, and therapeutic applications. The increasing investment in R&D activities in these industries is expected to further drive the growth of the market.
Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on market:
The Covid-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the phosphoramidite market. On one hand, the pandemic has led to a surge in demand for diagnostic testing, which has driven the demand for DNA and RNA synthesis using phosphoramidites. This has been particularly evident in the development of Covid-19 diagnostic tests, which rely on the use of oligonucleotides for the detection of the virus.
On the other hand, the pandemic has disrupted supply chains and manufacturing operations, leading to shortages of raw materials and other inputs. This has led to production delays and increased costs for phosphoramidite manufacturers, which has in turn impacted the availability and pricing of phosphoramidites in the market.
