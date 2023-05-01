Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, May 01, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 1, 2023

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 5:25 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Regina Young.

 

Communications Received

 

The Committee on Committees appoints the following members to the following Subcommittees:

 

Appropriations

Subcommittee on Health and Human Services

Aerion Abney, Chair

Jim Struzzi, Chair

Bridget Kosierowski

Justin Fleming

Pat Gallagher

Eric Nelson

Subcommittee on Education

Elizabeth Fiedler, Chair

Marci Mustello, Chair

Morgan Cephas

Steve Malagari

Gina Curry

Kristin Marcell

Subcommittee on Economic Impact and Infrastructure

Manny Guzman, Chair

Clint Owlett, Chair

Steve Malagari

Dave Madsen

La’Tasha Mayes

Zach Mako

Subcommittee on Fiscal Policy

Emily Kinkead, Chair

Lou Schmitt, Chair

Kyle Mullins

Ben Waxman

Napoleon Nelson

Thomas Kutz

Subcommittee on Criminal Justice

Napoleon Nelson, Chair

Torren Ecker, Chair

Regina Young

Tim Brennan

Abigail Salisbury

Natalie Mihalek

Subcommittee on Government and Financial Oversight

Ben Sanchez, Chair

John Lawrence, Chair

Joe Webster

Gina Curry

Josh Siegel

Ryan Warner

 

Aging and Older Adult Services

Subcommittee on Care and Services

Darisha Parker, Chair

Eric Nelson, Chair

Lisa Borowski

Tarik Khan

Aerion Abney

Marla Brown

Subcommittee on Programs and Benefits

Jessica Benham, Chair

Thomas Mehaffie, Chair

Melissa Cerrato

Justin Fleming

Jose Giral

Joanne Stehr

 

Commerce

Subcommittee on Financial Services and Banking

Malcolm Kenyatta, Chair

Mike Armanini, Chair

Amen Brown

Abigail Salisbury

Chris Pielli

Joe D’Orsie

Subcommittee on Housing Finance

Darisha Parker, Chair

Dallas Kephart, Chair

Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz

Ben Waxman

Nick Pisciottano

Aaron Bernstine

Subcommittee on Economic Development

Melissa Shusterman, Chair

Tim Twardzik, Chair

Amen Brown

Ben Waxman

Darisha Parker

Perry Stambaugh

Subcommittee on Local Business

Chris Rabb, Chair

Marla Brown, Chair

Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz

Abigail Salisbury

Melissa Shusterman

Mike Armanini

Subcommittee on Automation and Technology

Chris Pielli, Chair

Donna Scheuren, Chair

Malcolm Kenyetta

Nick Pisciottano

Chris Rabb

Tim Twardzik

 

Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

Subcommittee on Utilities

Nick Pisciottano, Chair

Craig Williams, Chair

Matthew Gergely

Danilo Burgos

Kyle Mullins

Brett Miller

Subcommittee on Consumer Protection

Lisa Borowski, Chair

KC Tomlinson, Chair

Joe Ciresi

Mandy Steele

Morgan Cephas

Natalie Mihalek

Subcommittee on Technology

Steve Malagari, Chair

Alec Ryncavage, Chair

Brandon Markosek

Brian Munroe

Kyle Mullins

Aaron Kaufer

 

Education

Subcommittee on Basic Education

Joe Ciresi, Chair

Barb Gleim, Chair

Napoleon Nelson

Paul Friel

Carol Kazeem

Joe D’Orsie

Subcommittee on Special Education

Mark Rozzi, Chair

Jason Ortitay, Chair

Gina Curry

Tarah Probst

Ismail Smith-Wade-El

John Schlegel

Subcommittee on Higher Education

Mary Isaacson, Chair

Rob Mercuri, Chair

Gina Curry

Tarah Probst

Ismail Smith-Wade-El

Milou Mackenzie

Subcommittee on Career and Technical Education

Maureen Madden, Chair

Craig Staats, Chair

Paul Friel

Carol Kazeem

Napoleon Nelson

Stephanie Scialabba

 

Environmental Resources and Energy

Subcommittee on Energy

Elizabeth Fiedler, Chair

Stephanie Borowicz, Chair

Danielle Otten

Abigail Salisbury

Joe Hohenstein

Perry Stambaugh

Subcommittee on Parks and Forests

Mary Isaacson, Chair

Jason Ortitay, Chair

Mandy Steele

Abigail Salisbury

Chris Pielli

Paul Schemel

Subcommittee on Mining

Paul Takac, Chair

Mike Armanini, Chair

Chris Pielli

Joe Hohenstein

Mandy Steele

Bud Cook

 

Finance

Subcommittee on Tax Modernization and Reform

Chris Rabb, Chair

Jonathan Fritz, Chair

Joe Webster

Sara Innamorato

Elizabeth Fiedler

Rob Mercuri

 

Health

Subcommittee on Health Facilities

Lisa Borowski, Chair

Tim Bonner, Chair

La’Tasha Mayes

Jessica Benham

Ben Sanchez

Dave Zimmerman

Subcommittee on Health Care

Rick Krajewski, Chair

Paul Schemel, Chair

Danielle Otten

Tarik Khan

Arvind Venkat

Tim Twardzik

 

Human Services

Subcommittee on Mental Health

Maureen Madden, Chair

Jim Struzzi, Chair

Tarik Khan

Roni Green

Danielle Otten        

Jamie Flick

Subcommittee on Drugs and Alcohol

Dan Williams, Chair

Craig Williams, Chair

Jose Giral

Jessica Benham

Ismail Smith-Wade-El

Jim Gregory

 

Judiciary

Subcommittee on Family Law

Melissa Shusterman, Chair

Tim Bonner, Chair

Kyle Donohue

Liz Hanbidge

Kristine Howard

Joe Hamm

Subcommittee on Courts

Joe Hohenstein, Chair

Paul Schemel, Chair

Emily Kinkead

Ben Sanchez

Perry Warren

David Rowe

Subcommittee on Crime and Corrections

Emily Kinkead, Chair

Jim Rigby, Chair

LaTasha Mayes

Chris Rabb

Chris Pielli

Clint Owlett

 

Labor & Industry

Subcommittee on Employment and Unemployment Compensation

Jenn O’Mara, Chair

Mike Jones, Chair

Nick Pisciottano

Sara Innamorato

Tim Donahue

Perry Stambaugh

Subcommittee on Workers Compensation and Worker Protection

Jim Haddock, Chair

Barb Gleim, Chair

Regina Young

Dave Delloso

Jeanne McNeill

David Rowe

 

Liquor Control

Subcommittee on Licensing

Mary Isaacson, Chair

Dawn Keefer, Chair

Jessica Benham

Jose Giral

Dave Delloso

Ann Flood

Subcommittee on Marketing

Danielle Friel Otten, Chair

Craig Staats, Chair

Joe McAndrew

Matt Gergely

Steve Malagari

Jim Rigby

 

Local Government

Subcommittee on Boroughs

Tarah Probst, Chair

Jack Radar, Chair

Carol Kazeem

Brian Munroe

Abigail Salisbury

Alex Ryncavage

Subcommittee on Counties

Liz Handbidge, Chair

Andrew Kuzma, Chair

Kyle Donahue

Carol Hill-Evans

Ismail Smith-Wade-El

Dane Watro

Subcommittee on Townships

Christina Sappey, Chair

Parke Wentling, Chair

Justin Fleming

Dave Madsen

Ismail Smith-Wade-El

Tom Jones

 

State Government

Subcommittee on Campaign Finance and Elections

Maureen Madden, Chair

Dawn Keefer, Chair

Tim Brennan

Malcolm Kenyatta

Joe Webster

Wendy Fink

Subcommittee on Government Operations

Malcolm Kenyatta, Chair

Craig Staats, Chair

Regina Young

Tarah Probst

Maureen Madden

Jake Banta

Subcommittee on Public Pensions, Benefits and Risk Management

Ben Sanchez, Chair

Brett Miller, Chair

Regina Young

Josh Siegel

Melissa Shusterman

James Barton

Subcommittee on Government Information Technology and Communication

Joe Webster, Chair

James Barton, Chair

Ben Sanchez

Melissa Shusterman

Nancy Guenst

Eric Davanzo

Subcommittee on Government Integrity and Transparency

Kristine Howard, Chair

Louis Schmitt, Chair

Tim Brennan

Nancy Guenst

Josh Siegel

Dawn Keefer

 

Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

Subcommittee on Recreation

Paul Takac, Chair

Brian Smith, Chair

Rick Krajewski

Melissa Cerrato

Anthony Bellmon

Tom Jones

Subcommittee on Arts and Entertainment

Joe Ciresi, Chair

Jack Rader, Chair

Jenn O’Mara

Chris Sappey

Regina Young

Joe Hogan

Subcommittee on Travel Promotion, History and Heritage

Regina Young, Chair

Mike Armanini, Chair

Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz

Tim Brennan

Carol Hill-Evans

Bud Cook

 

Transportation

Subcommittee on Highways

Anthony Bellmon, Chair

Jason Ortitay, Chair

Kyle Mullins

Joe Hohenstein

Joe McAndrew

James Struzzi

Subcommittee on Public Transportation

Sara Innamorato, Chair

James Struzzi, Chair

Joe McAndrew

Jen O’Mara

Josh Siegel

Shelby Labs

Subcommittee on Transportation Safety

Kyle Mullins, Chair

Eric Davanzo, Chair

Jeanne McNeill

Perry Warren

Sara Innamorato

Brian Smith

Subcommittee on Aviation

Josh Siegel, Chair

Brian Smith, Chair

Jen O’Mara

Nick Pisciottano

Jeanne McNeill

Michael Cabell

Subcommittee on Railroads

Gina Curry, Chair

Louis Schmitt, Chair

Nick Pisciottano

Perry Warren

Anthony Bellman

Abby Major

Subcommittee on Ports

Joe Hohenstein, Chair

Shelby Labs, Chair

Perry Warren

Gina Curry

Sara Innamorato

Jason Ortitay

 

Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness

Subcommittee on Military and Veterans Facilities

Joe Webster, Chair

Craig Williams, Chair

Lisa Borowski

Nancy Guenst

Brian Munroe

Joe Kerwin

 

Subcommittee on Security and Emergency Response Readiness

      Carol Hill-Evans, Chair

      Jim Rigby, Chair

      Brandon Markosek

      Greg Scott

      Paul Takac

      Joe Hamm

 

Sincerely,

 

Carol Hill-Evans

Chairwoman, Committee on Committees

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

SB 8

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 88

Human Services

HR 89

Labor and Industry

HR 90

Human Services

HR 91

Children and Youth

HR 92

Health

HR 93

Health

HR 94

Judiciary

HR 95

State Government

 

 

HB 106

Health

HB 168

Finance

HB 843

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1031

Transportation

HB 1032

Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1033

Health

HB 1034

Finance

HB 1035

Local Government

HB 1036

Local Government

HB 1037

Local Government

HB 1038

Local Government

HB 1039

Transportation

HB 1040

Professional Licensure

HB 1041

Professional Licensure

HB 1042

Health

HB 1043

Transportation

HB 1044

Transportation

HB 1045

Labor and Industry

HB 1046

Education

HB 1047

Housing and Community Development

HB 1048

Finance

HB 1049

Liquor Control

HB 1050

Insurance

HB 1051

Game and Fisheries

HB 1052

Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1053

Health

HB 1054

Transportation

HB 1055

Finance

HB 1056

Transportation

HB 1057

Finance

HB 1058

Children and Youth

HB 1059

Children and Youth

HB 1060

Labor and Industry

HB 1061

State Government

HB 1062

Housing and Community Development

HB 1063

Judiciary

HB 1064

Finance

HB 1065

Labor and Industry

HB 1066

Judiciary

HB 1067

Education

HB 1085

Judiciary

 

 

SB 137

Aging and Older Adult Services

SB 226

Labor and Industry

SB 232

Education

SB 402

State Government

SB 433

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

SB 466

Housing and Community Development

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 38             To Appropriations

HB 100          To Appropriations

HB 157          To Appropriations

HB 198          To Appropriations

HB 299          To Appropriations

HB 413          To Appropriations

HB 688          To Appropriations

HB 760          To Appropriations

HB 930          To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 115           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 141          From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 360          From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 666          From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 735          From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 739          From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 338           From Judiciary as Amended

HB 714           From Judiciary as Committed

HB 731           From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1018        From Judiciary as Committed

HB 950           From Labor & Industry as Committed

HB 104           From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 358           From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 479           From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 156

HB 178

HB 363

HB 829

HB 950

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Monday, May 01, 2023

