Daily Session Report for Monday, May 01, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
May 1, 2023
Convened at 12 Noon
Adjourned at 5:25 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Regina Young.
Communications Received
The Committee on Committees appoints the following members to the following Subcommittees:
Appropriations
Subcommittee on Health and Human Services
Aerion Abney, Chair
Jim Struzzi, Chair
Bridget Kosierowski
Justin Fleming
Pat Gallagher
Eric Nelson
Subcommittee on Education
Elizabeth Fiedler, Chair
Marci Mustello, Chair
Morgan Cephas
Steve Malagari
Gina Curry
Kristin Marcell
Subcommittee on Economic Impact and Infrastructure
Manny Guzman, Chair
Clint Owlett, Chair
Steve Malagari
Dave Madsen
La’Tasha Mayes
Zach Mako
Subcommittee on Fiscal Policy
Emily Kinkead, Chair
Lou Schmitt, Chair
Kyle Mullins
Ben Waxman
Napoleon Nelson
Thomas Kutz
Subcommittee on Criminal Justice
Napoleon Nelson, Chair
Torren Ecker, Chair
Regina Young
Tim Brennan
Abigail Salisbury
Natalie Mihalek
Subcommittee on Government and Financial Oversight
Ben Sanchez, Chair
John Lawrence, Chair
Joe Webster
Gina Curry
Josh Siegel
Ryan Warner
Aging and Older Adult Services
Subcommittee on Care and Services
Darisha Parker, Chair
Eric Nelson, Chair
Lisa Borowski
Tarik Khan
Aerion Abney
Marla Brown
Subcommittee on Programs and Benefits
Jessica Benham, Chair
Thomas Mehaffie, Chair
Melissa Cerrato
Justin Fleming
Jose Giral
Joanne Stehr
Commerce
Subcommittee on Financial Services and Banking
Malcolm Kenyatta, Chair
Mike Armanini, Chair
Amen Brown
Abigail Salisbury
Chris Pielli
Joe D’Orsie
Subcommittee on Housing Finance
Darisha Parker, Chair
Dallas Kephart, Chair
Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz
Ben Waxman
Nick Pisciottano
Aaron Bernstine
Subcommittee on Economic Development
Melissa Shusterman, Chair
Tim Twardzik, Chair
Amen Brown
Ben Waxman
Darisha Parker
Perry Stambaugh
Subcommittee on Local Business
Chris Rabb, Chair
Marla Brown, Chair
Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz
Abigail Salisbury
Melissa Shusterman
Mike Armanini
Subcommittee on Automation and Technology
Chris Pielli, Chair
Donna Scheuren, Chair
Malcolm Kenyetta
Nick Pisciottano
Chris Rabb
Tim Twardzik
Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
Subcommittee on Utilities
Nick Pisciottano, Chair
Craig Williams, Chair
Matthew Gergely
Danilo Burgos
Kyle Mullins
Brett Miller
Subcommittee on Consumer Protection
Lisa Borowski, Chair
KC Tomlinson, Chair
Joe Ciresi
Mandy Steele
Morgan Cephas
Natalie Mihalek
Subcommittee on Technology
Steve Malagari, Chair
Alec Ryncavage, Chair
Brandon Markosek
Brian Munroe
Kyle Mullins
Aaron Kaufer
Education
Subcommittee on Basic Education
Joe Ciresi, Chair
Barb Gleim, Chair
Napoleon Nelson
Paul Friel
Carol Kazeem
Joe D’Orsie
Subcommittee on Special Education
Mark Rozzi, Chair
Jason Ortitay, Chair
Gina Curry
Tarah Probst
Ismail Smith-Wade-El
John Schlegel
Subcommittee on Higher Education
Mary Isaacson, Chair
Rob Mercuri, Chair
Gina Curry
Tarah Probst
Ismail Smith-Wade-El
Milou Mackenzie
Subcommittee on Career and Technical Education
Maureen Madden, Chair
Craig Staats, Chair
Paul Friel
Carol Kazeem
Napoleon Nelson
Environmental Resources and Energy
Subcommittee on Energy
Elizabeth Fiedler, Chair
Stephanie Borowicz, Chair
Danielle Otten
Abigail Salisbury
Joe Hohenstein
Perry Stambaugh
Subcommittee on Parks and Forests
Mary Isaacson, Chair
Jason Ortitay, Chair
Mandy Steele
Abigail Salisbury
Chris Pielli
Paul Schemel
Subcommittee on Mining
Paul Takac, Chair
Mike Armanini, Chair
Chris Pielli
Joe Hohenstein
Mandy Steele
Bud Cook
Finance
Subcommittee on Tax Modernization and Reform
Chris Rabb, Chair
Jonathan Fritz, Chair
Joe Webster
Sara Innamorato
Elizabeth Fiedler
Rob Mercuri
Health
Subcommittee on Health Facilities
Lisa Borowski, Chair
Tim Bonner, Chair
La’Tasha Mayes
Jessica Benham
Ben Sanchez
Dave Zimmerman
Subcommittee on Health Care
Rick Krajewski, Chair
Paul Schemel, Chair
Danielle Otten
Tarik Khan
Arvind Venkat
Human Services
Subcommittee on Mental Health
Maureen Madden, Chair
Jim Struzzi, Chair
Tarik Khan
Roni Green
Danielle Otten
Jamie Flick
Subcommittee on Drugs and Alcohol
Dan Williams, Chair
Craig Williams, Chair
Jose Giral
Jessica Benham
Ismail Smith-Wade-El
Jim Gregory
Judiciary
Subcommittee on Family Law
Melissa Shusterman, Chair
Tim Bonner, Chair
Kyle Donohue
Liz Hanbidge
Kristine Howard
Joe Hamm
Subcommittee on Courts
Joe Hohenstein, Chair
Paul Schemel, Chair
Emily Kinkead
Ben Sanchez
Perry Warren
David Rowe
Subcommittee on Crime and Corrections
Emily Kinkead, Chair
Jim Rigby, Chair
LaTasha Mayes
Chris Rabb
Chris Pielli
Clint Owlett
Labor & Industry
Subcommittee on Employment and Unemployment Compensation
Jenn O’Mara, Chair
Mike Jones, Chair
Nick Pisciottano
Sara Innamorato
Tim Donahue
Perry Stambaugh
Subcommittee on Workers Compensation and Worker Protection
Jim Haddock, Chair
Barb Gleim, Chair
Regina Young
Dave Delloso
Jeanne McNeill
David Rowe
Liquor Control
Subcommittee on Licensing
Mary Isaacson, Chair
Dawn Keefer, Chair
Jessica Benham
Jose Giral
Dave Delloso
Ann Flood
Subcommittee on Marketing
Danielle Friel Otten, Chair
Craig Staats, Chair
Joe McAndrew
Matt Gergely
Steve Malagari
Jim Rigby
Local Government
Subcommittee on Boroughs
Tarah Probst, Chair
Jack Radar, Chair
Carol Kazeem
Brian Munroe
Abigail Salisbury
Alex Ryncavage
Subcommittee on Counties
Liz Handbidge, Chair
Andrew Kuzma, Chair
Kyle Donahue
Carol Hill-Evans
Ismail Smith-Wade-El
Dane Watro
Subcommittee on Townships
Christina Sappey, Chair
Parke Wentling, Chair
Justin Fleming
Dave Madsen
Ismail Smith-Wade-El
Tom Jones
State Government
Subcommittee on Campaign Finance and Elections
Maureen Madden, Chair
Dawn Keefer, Chair
Tim Brennan
Malcolm Kenyatta
Joe Webster
Wendy Fink
Subcommittee on Government Operations
Malcolm Kenyatta, Chair
Craig Staats, Chair
Regina Young
Tarah Probst
Maureen Madden
Jake Banta
Subcommittee on Public Pensions, Benefits and Risk Management
Ben Sanchez, Chair
Brett Miller, Chair
Regina Young
Josh Siegel
Melissa Shusterman
James Barton
Subcommittee on Government Information Technology and Communication
Joe Webster, Chair
James Barton, Chair
Ben Sanchez
Melissa Shusterman
Nancy Guenst
Eric Davanzo
Subcommittee on Government Integrity and Transparency
Kristine Howard, Chair
Louis Schmitt, Chair
Tim Brennan
Nancy Guenst
Josh Siegel
Dawn Keefer
Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development
Subcommittee on Recreation
Paul Takac, Chair
Brian Smith, Chair
Rick Krajewski
Melissa Cerrato
Anthony Bellmon
Tom Jones
Subcommittee on Arts and Entertainment
Joe Ciresi, Chair
Jack Rader, Chair
Jenn O’Mara
Chris Sappey
Regina Young
Joe Hogan
Subcommittee on Travel Promotion, History and Heritage
Regina Young, Chair
Mike Armanini, Chair
Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz
Tim Brennan
Carol Hill-Evans
Bud Cook
Transportation
Subcommittee on Highways
Anthony Bellmon, Chair
Jason Ortitay, Chair
Kyle Mullins
Joe Hohenstein
Joe McAndrew
James Struzzi
Subcommittee on Public Transportation
Sara Innamorato, Chair
James Struzzi, Chair
Joe McAndrew
Jen O’Mara
Josh Siegel
Shelby Labs
Subcommittee on Transportation Safety
Kyle Mullins, Chair
Eric Davanzo, Chair
Jeanne McNeill
Perry Warren
Sara Innamorato
Brian Smith
Subcommittee on Aviation
Josh Siegel, Chair
Brian Smith, Chair
Jen O’Mara
Nick Pisciottano
Jeanne McNeill
Michael Cabell
Subcommittee on Railroads
Gina Curry, Chair
Louis Schmitt, Chair
Nick Pisciottano
Perry Warren
Anthony Bellman
Abby Major
Subcommittee on Ports
Joe Hohenstein, Chair
Shelby Labs, Chair
Perry Warren
Gina Curry
Sara Innamorato
Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness
Subcommittee on Military and Veterans Facilities
Joe Webster, Chair
Craig Williams, Chair
Lisa Borowski
Nancy Guenst
Brian Munroe
Joe Kerwin
Subcommittee on Security and Emergency Response Readiness
Carol Hill-Evans, Chair
Jim Rigby, Chair
Brandon Markosek
Greg Scott
Paul Takac
Joe Hamm
Sincerely,
Carol Hill-Evans
Chairwoman, Committee on Committees
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
SB 8
Bills Referred
|
HR 88
|
Human Services
|
HR 89
|
Labor and Industry
|
HR 90
|
Human Services
|
HR 91
|
Children and Youth
|
HR 92
|
Health
|
HR 93
|
Health
|
HR 94
|
Judiciary
|
HR 95
|
State Government
|
|
|
HB 106
|
Health
|
HB 168
|
Finance
|
HB 843
|
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
|
HB 1031
|
Transportation
|
HB 1032
|
Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
|
HB 1033
|
Health
|
HB 1034
|
Finance
|
HB 1035
|
Local Government
|
HB 1036
|
Local Government
|
HB 1037
|
Local Government
|
HB 1038
|
Local Government
|
HB 1039
|
Transportation
|
HB 1040
|
Professional Licensure
|
HB 1041
|
Professional Licensure
|
HB 1042
|
Health
|
HB 1043
|
Transportation
|
HB 1044
|
Transportation
|
HB 1045
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 1046
|
Education
|
HB 1047
|
Housing and Community Development
|
HB 1048
|
Finance
|
HB 1049
|
Liquor Control
|
HB 1050
|
Insurance
|
HB 1051
|
Game and Fisheries
|
HB 1052
|
Agriculture and Rural Affairs
|
HB 1053
|
Health
|
HB 1054
|
Transportation
|
HB 1055
|
Finance
|
HB 1056
|
Transportation
|
HB 1057
|
Finance
|
HB 1058
|
Children and Youth
|
HB 1059
|
Children and Youth
|
HB 1060
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 1061
|
State Government
|
HB 1062
|
Housing and Community Development
|
HB 1063
|
Judiciary
|
HB 1064
|
Finance
|
HB 1065
|
Labor and Industry
|
HB 1066
|
Judiciary
|
HB 1067
|
Education
|
HB 1085
|
Judiciary
|
|
|
SB 137
|
Aging and Older Adult Services
|
SB 226
|
Labor and Industry
|
SB 232
|
Education
|
SB 402
|
State Government
|
SB 433
|
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
|
SB 466
|
Housing and Community Development
Bills Recommitted
HB 38 To Appropriations
HB 100 To Appropriations
HB 157 To Appropriations
HB 198 To Appropriations
HB 299 To Appropriations
HB 413 To Appropriations
HB 688 To Appropriations
HB 760 To Appropriations
HB 930 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 115 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 141 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 360 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 666 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 735 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 739 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 338 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 714 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 731 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 1018 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 950 From Labor & Industry as Committed
HB 104 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 358 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 479 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 156
HB 178
HB 363
HB 829
HB 950
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.