Daily Session Report for Monday, May 01, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 1, 2023

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 5:25 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Regina Young.

Communications Received

The Committee on Committees appoints the following members to the following Subcommittees:

Appropriations

Subcommittee on Health and Human Services

Aerion Abney, Chair

Jim Struzzi, Chair

Bridget Kosierowski

Justin Fleming

Pat Gallagher

Eric Nelson

Subcommittee on Education

Elizabeth Fiedler, Chair

Marci Mustello, Chair

Morgan Cephas

Steve Malagari

Gina Curry

Kristin Marcell

Subcommittee on Economic Impact and Infrastructure

Manny Guzman, Chair

Clint Owlett, Chair

Steve Malagari

Dave Madsen

La’Tasha Mayes

Zach Mako

Subcommittee on Fiscal Policy

Emily Kinkead, Chair

Lou Schmitt, Chair

Kyle Mullins

Ben Waxman

Napoleon Nelson

Thomas Kutz

Subcommittee on Criminal Justice

Napoleon Nelson, Chair

Torren Ecker, Chair

Regina Young

Tim Brennan

Abigail Salisbury

Natalie Mihalek

Subcommittee on Government and Financial Oversight

Ben Sanchez, Chair

John Lawrence, Chair

Joe Webster

Gina Curry

Josh Siegel

Ryan Warner

Aging and Older Adult Services

Subcommittee on Care and Services

Darisha Parker, Chair

Eric Nelson, Chair

Lisa Borowski

Tarik Khan

Aerion Abney

Marla Brown

Subcommittee on Programs and Benefits

Jessica Benham, Chair

Thomas Mehaffie, Chair

Melissa Cerrato

Justin Fleming

Jose Giral

Joanne Stehr

Commerce

Subcommittee on Financial Services and Banking

Malcolm Kenyatta, Chair

Mike Armanini, Chair

Amen Brown

Abigail Salisbury

Chris Pielli

Joe D’Orsie

Subcommittee on Housing Finance

Darisha Parker, Chair

Dallas Kephart, Chair

Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz

Ben Waxman

Nick Pisciottano

Aaron Bernstine

Subcommittee on Economic Development

Melissa Shusterman, Chair

Tim Twardzik, Chair

Amen Brown

Ben Waxman

Darisha Parker

Perry Stambaugh

Subcommittee on Local Business

Chris Rabb, Chair

Marla Brown, Chair

Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz

Abigail Salisbury

Melissa Shusterman

Mike Armanini

Subcommittee on Automation and Technology

Chris Pielli, Chair

Donna Scheuren, Chair

Malcolm Kenyetta

Nick Pisciottano

Chris Rabb

Tim Twardzik

Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

Subcommittee on Utilities

Nick Pisciottano, Chair

Craig Williams, Chair

Matthew Gergely

Danilo Burgos

Kyle Mullins

Brett Miller

Subcommittee on Consumer Protection

Lisa Borowski, Chair

KC Tomlinson, Chair

Joe Ciresi

Mandy Steele

Morgan Cephas

Natalie Mihalek

Subcommittee on Technology

Steve Malagari, Chair

Alec Ryncavage, Chair

Brandon Markosek

Brian Munroe

Kyle Mullins

Aaron Kaufer

Education

Subcommittee on Basic Education

Joe Ciresi, Chair

Barb Gleim, Chair

Napoleon Nelson

Paul Friel

Carol Kazeem

Joe D’Orsie

Subcommittee on Special Education

Mark Rozzi, Chair

Jason Ortitay, Chair

Gina Curry

Tarah Probst

Ismail Smith-Wade-El

John Schlegel

Subcommittee on Higher Education

Mary Isaacson, Chair

Rob Mercuri, Chair

Gina Curry

Tarah Probst

Ismail Smith-Wade-El

Milou Mackenzie

Subcommittee on Career and Technical Education

Maureen Madden, Chair

Craig Staats, Chair

Paul Friel

Carol Kazeem

Napoleon Nelson

Stephanie Scialabba

Environmental Resources and Energy

Subcommittee on Energy

Elizabeth Fiedler, Chair

Stephanie Borowicz, Chair

Danielle Otten

Abigail Salisbury

Joe Hohenstein

Perry Stambaugh

Subcommittee on Parks and Forests

Mary Isaacson, Chair

Jason Ortitay, Chair

Mandy Steele

Abigail Salisbury

Chris Pielli

Paul Schemel

Subcommittee on Mining

Paul Takac, Chair

Mike Armanini, Chair

Chris Pielli

Joe Hohenstein

Mandy Steele

Bud Cook

Finance

Subcommittee on Tax Modernization and Reform

Chris Rabb, Chair

Jonathan Fritz, Chair

Joe Webster

Sara Innamorato

Elizabeth Fiedler

Rob Mercuri

Health

Subcommittee on Health Facilities

Lisa Borowski, Chair

Tim Bonner, Chair

La’Tasha Mayes

Jessica Benham

Ben Sanchez

Dave Zimmerman

Subcommittee on Health Care

Rick Krajewski, Chair

Paul Schemel, Chair

Danielle Otten

Tarik Khan

Arvind Venkat

Tim Twardzik

Human Services

Subcommittee on Mental Health

Maureen Madden, Chair

Jim Struzzi, Chair

Tarik Khan

Roni Green

Danielle Otten

Jamie Flick

Subcommittee on Drugs and Alcohol

Dan Williams, Chair

Craig Williams, Chair

Jose Giral

Jessica Benham

Ismail Smith-Wade-El

Jim Gregory

Judiciary

Subcommittee on Family Law

Melissa Shusterman, Chair

Tim Bonner, Chair

Kyle Donohue

Liz Hanbidge

Kristine Howard

Joe Hamm

Subcommittee on Courts

Joe Hohenstein, Chair

Paul Schemel, Chair

Emily Kinkead

Ben Sanchez

Perry Warren

David Rowe

Subcommittee on Crime and Corrections

Emily Kinkead, Chair

Jim Rigby, Chair

LaTasha Mayes

Chris Rabb

Chris Pielli

Clint Owlett

Labor & Industry

Subcommittee on Employment and Unemployment Compensation

Jenn O’Mara, Chair

Mike Jones, Chair

Nick Pisciottano

Sara Innamorato

Tim Donahue

Perry Stambaugh

Subcommittee on Workers Compensation and Worker Protection

Jim Haddock, Chair

Barb Gleim, Chair

Regina Young

Dave Delloso

Jeanne McNeill

David Rowe

Liquor Control

Subcommittee on Licensing

Mary Isaacson, Chair

Dawn Keefer, Chair

Jessica Benham

Jose Giral

Dave Delloso

Ann Flood

Subcommittee on Marketing

Danielle Friel Otten, Chair

Craig Staats, Chair

Joe McAndrew

Matt Gergely

Steve Malagari

Jim Rigby

Local Government

Subcommittee on Boroughs

Tarah Probst, Chair

Jack Radar, Chair

Carol Kazeem

Brian Munroe

Abigail Salisbury

Alex Ryncavage

Subcommittee on Counties

Liz Handbidge, Chair

Andrew Kuzma, Chair

Kyle Donahue

Carol Hill-Evans

Ismail Smith-Wade-El

Dane Watro

Subcommittee on Townships

Christina Sappey, Chair

Parke Wentling, Chair

Justin Fleming

Dave Madsen

Ismail Smith-Wade-El

Tom Jones

State Government

Subcommittee on Campaign Finance and Elections

Maureen Madden, Chair

Dawn Keefer, Chair

Tim Brennan

Malcolm Kenyatta

Joe Webster

Wendy Fink

Subcommittee on Government Operations

Malcolm Kenyatta, Chair

Craig Staats, Chair

Regina Young

Tarah Probst

Maureen Madden

Jake Banta

Subcommittee on Public Pensions, Benefits and Risk Management

Ben Sanchez, Chair

Brett Miller, Chair

Regina Young

Josh Siegel

Melissa Shusterman

James Barton

Subcommittee on Government Information Technology and Communication

Joe Webster, Chair

James Barton, Chair

Ben Sanchez

Melissa Shusterman

Nancy Guenst

Eric Davanzo

Subcommittee on Government Integrity and Transparency

Kristine Howard, Chair

Louis Schmitt, Chair

Tim Brennan

Nancy Guenst

Josh Siegel

Dawn Keefer

Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

Subcommittee on Recreation

Paul Takac, Chair

Brian Smith, Chair

Rick Krajewski

Melissa Cerrato

Anthony Bellmon

Tom Jones

Subcommittee on Arts and Entertainment

Joe Ciresi, Chair

Jack Rader, Chair

Jenn O’Mara

Chris Sappey

Regina Young

Joe Hogan

Subcommittee on Travel Promotion, History and Heritage

Regina Young, Chair

Mike Armanini, Chair

Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz

Tim Brennan

Carol Hill-Evans

Bud Cook

Transportation

Subcommittee on Highways

Anthony Bellmon, Chair

Jason Ortitay, Chair

Kyle Mullins

Joe Hohenstein

Joe McAndrew

James Struzzi

Subcommittee on Public Transportation

Sara Innamorato, Chair

James Struzzi, Chair

Joe McAndrew

Jen O’Mara

Josh Siegel

Shelby Labs

Subcommittee on Transportation Safety

Kyle Mullins, Chair

Eric Davanzo, Chair

Jeanne McNeill

Perry Warren

Sara Innamorato

Brian Smith

Subcommittee on Aviation

Josh Siegel, Chair

Brian Smith, Chair

Jen O’Mara

Nick Pisciottano

Jeanne McNeill

Michael Cabell

Subcommittee on Railroads

Gina Curry, Chair

Louis Schmitt, Chair

Nick Pisciottano

Perry Warren

Anthony Bellman

Abby Major

Subcommittee on Ports

Joe Hohenstein, Chair

Shelby Labs, Chair

Perry Warren

Gina Curry

Sara Innamorato

Jason Ortitay

Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness

Subcommittee on Military and Veterans Facilities

Joe Webster, Chair

Craig Williams, Chair

Lisa Borowski

Nancy Guenst

Brian Munroe

Joe Kerwin

Subcommittee on Security and Emergency Response Readiness

Carol Hill-Evans, Chair

Jim Rigby, Chair

Brandon Markosek

Greg Scott

Paul Takac

Joe Hamm

Sincerely,

Carol Hill-Evans

Chairwoman, Committee on Committees

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

SB 8

Bills Referred

HR 88 Human Services HR 89 Labor and Industry HR 90 Human Services HR 91 Children and Youth HR 92 Health HR 93 Health HR 94 Judiciary HR 95 State Government HB 106 Health HB 168 Finance HB 843 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness HB 1031 Transportation HB 1032 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities HB 1033 Health HB 1034 Finance HB 1035 Local Government HB 1036 Local Government HB 1037 Local Government HB 1038 Local Government HB 1039 Transportation HB 1040 Professional Licensure HB 1041 Professional Licensure HB 1042 Health HB 1043 Transportation HB 1044 Transportation HB 1045 Labor and Industry HB 1046 Education HB 1047 Housing and Community Development HB 1048 Finance HB 1049 Liquor Control HB 1050 Insurance HB 1051 Game and Fisheries HB 1052 Agriculture and Rural Affairs HB 1053 Health HB 1054 Transportation HB 1055 Finance HB 1056 Transportation HB 1057 Finance HB 1058 Children and Youth HB 1059 Children and Youth HB 1060 Labor and Industry HB 1061 State Government HB 1062 Housing and Community Development HB 1063 Judiciary HB 1064 Finance HB 1065 Labor and Industry HB 1066 Judiciary HB 1067 Education HB 1085 Judiciary SB 137 Aging and Older Adult Services SB 226 Labor and Industry SB 232 Education SB 402 State Government SB 433 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness SB 466 Housing and Community Development

Bills Recommitted

HB 38 To Appropriations

HB 100 To Appropriations

HB 157 To Appropriations

HB 198 To Appropriations

HB 299 To Appropriations

HB 413 To Appropriations

HB 688 To Appropriations

HB 760 To Appropriations

HB 930 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 115 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 141 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 360 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 666 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 735 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 739 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 338 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 714 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 731 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1018 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 950 From Labor & Industry as Committed

HB 104 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 358 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 479 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 156

HB 178

HB 363

HB 829

HB 950

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.