Celebrities Accessorized with Spectacular Platinum Jewelry Designs at the Met Gala

Dua Lipa wears jewelry from Tiffany & Co. set in platinum at the Met Gala (Credit Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Dramatic Necklaces and Bold Rings were Top Styles on the Red Carpet

Platinum jewelry exudes luxury, glamour and sophistication, making it a staple on the most fashionable red carpets.” — Platinum Guild International CEO Huw Daniel

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 2, 2023 -- Celebrities and designers were dripping in edgy and unique jewelry set in platinum at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty". Platinum, the naturally white setting that truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, was the ideal complement to the avant-garde couture fashion designs and intricate makeup looks.The most notable platinum jewelry trends were dramatic necklaces as seen on Dua Lipa, Lily Collins and Kate Moss, and bold rings as worn by Florence Pugh, Nicole Kidman, and Lea Michele. Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Tiffany & Co., Bvlgari, Cartier, Harry Winston, Fred Leighton and Kwiat styled top celebrities in their platinum designs.“Platinum jewelry exudes luxury, glamour and sophistication, making it a staple on the most fashionable red carpets,” said Platinum Guild International CEO Huw Daniel. “Tonight’s gala demonstrated that designers are continuing to choose the metal to create all types of impressive pieces.”The following stars wore these specific pieces of platinum jewelry to celebrate their fashionable evening:Dua Lipa in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum• Necklace with a diamond over 200 carats and additional diamonds, set in platinum*The primary diamond of this necklace was cut in the proportions of the famed Tiffany Diamond• Ring with diamonds (over 9 total carats), set in platinum• Tiffany & Co. Schlumbergersixteen stone ring with diamonds, set in platinumLily Collins in jewelry by Cartier with specific pieces set in platinum• Claustra Voyage Recommencé High Jewelry necklace with onyx and diamonds, set in platinum• Claustra Voyage Recommencé High Jewelry earrings with onyx and diamonds, set in platinumKate Moss in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum• Tiffany & Co. archives necklace with diamonds (1997), set in platinum• Earrings with morganites and diamonds, set in platinum• Tiffany Victoriacluster tennis bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum• Tiffany Victoriavine tennis bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum• Tiffany Victoriatennis bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum• Ring in with a morganite (over 11 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum• Tiffany & Co. SchlumbergerBuds engagement ring with a diamond on a platinum bandFlorence Pugh in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum• Tiffany Jazz™ earrings with south sea cultured pearls and diamonds, set in platinum• Tiffany Victoriaearrings with cultured pearls and diamonds, set in platinum• Diamond studs, set in platinum• Circlet tennis bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum• Tiffany Victoriadiamond line bracelet, set in platinum• Tiffany Victoriatennis bracelet with diamonds and pearls, set in platinum• Tiffany Victoriacluster tennis bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum• Tiffany Victoriacluster tennis bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum• Tiffany Victoriamixed cluster bracelet in platinum with diamonds• Tiffany Victoriavine tennis bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum• Ring with a diamond (over 11 carats) and additional diamonds, set in platinum• Ring with a diamond (over 6 carats) and additional diamonds, set in platinumRihanna in a necklace by Bvlgari set in platinum• High jewelry necklace with 5 pear diamonds (10.03 carats; 3.47 carats; 3.37 carats; 1.52 carats; 1.50 carats), 118 Akoya cultured pearls, 7 pear diamonds (5.09 carats), 109 round diamonds (38.93 carats), 561 fancy shape diamonds (11.91 carats), and pavé-set diamonds, set in platinumBilly Eilish in jewelry by Cartier with specific pieces set in platinum• High Jewelry earrings with rubies, onyx, and diamonds, set in platinumEmma Chamberlain in jewelry by Cartier with specific pieces set in platinum• High Jewelry earrings with diamonds, set in platinum• High Jewelry necklace with diamonds, set in platinum• Tradition Savonnette bracelet watch (1934) with diamonds, set in platinumYara Shahidi in jewelry by Cartier with specific pieces set in platinum• Résonances de Cartier High Jewelry necklace with diamonds, set in platinumNicole Kidman in jewelry by Harry Winston set in platinum• Winston cluster diamond chandelier earrings (approximately 16.64 carats), set in platinum• Sparkling cluster diamond ring (approximately 2.33 carats), set in platinumLea Michele in jewelry by Fred Leighton and Kwiat set in platinum• Fred Leighton Art Deco Diamond Bombe cocktail ring by Rene Boivin, set in platinum (circa 1935)• Kwiat round diamond studs (7.11 carats) set in platinumVanessa Kirby in jewelry by Cartier with specific pieces set in platinum• Diamond Collection bracelet with diamonds, set in platinumMindy Kaling in jewelry by Fred Leighton and Kwiat set in platinum• Kwiat pear shape and Ashoka cut diamond flower and fringe earrings, set in platinum• Fred Leighton Edwardian pearl and diamond ring, set in platinum• Fred Leighton old mine cut diamond ring (5 carats), set in platinumMichelle Yeoh in jewelry by Cartier with specific pieces set in platinum• [Sur]naturel High Jewelry transformable necklace and earrings with diamonds, set in platinumPhillipa Soo in jewelry by Fred Leighton set in platinum• Fred Leighton 1960s diamond flower brooch by Bulgari, set in platinum• Fred Leighton south sea pearl and diamond earrings, set in platinum (contemporary)• Fred Leighton pear shaped rose cut diamond ring (1.89 carats), set in platinum (contemporary)• Fred Leighton pearl and diamond ring, set in platinum (contemporary)• Fred Leighton cushion cut yellow sapphire and diamond cluster ring (14.60 carats), set in platinum (contemporary)About Platinum JewelryPlatinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.