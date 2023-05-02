Country Music Artist Ethan Vincil Releases His Long-Awaited EP, “Sign Right Here”

The country music sensation’s new five-track EP promises to delight his fans and attract new ones.

LENOIR CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Salter-Gann Universal Promotions and Management, LLC is proud to announce the release of “Sign Right Here,” the long-awaited EP from country music sensation Ethan Vincil. The EP was officially released on April 28 and is distributed by Distrokid.

Ethan Vincil has quickly become a household name in the country music scene, with his distinctive sound and exceptional talent as a songwriter and performer. He has been building a loyal following for some time, and this new EP is sure to delight his fans and attract new ones.

The exciting new release features five tracks, each showcasing his unique blend of Country, Country Traditional Outlaw Country, and Southern Rock genres. The EP's tracks include:

- Whiskey Jones

- Sign Right Here

- Pure Hell

- Tennessee Country Boy

- It’s Just Life

“Sign Right Here” showcases Ethan Vincil's versatility as an artist, with each track offering something unique and exciting. From the upbeat and energetic “Whiskey Jones” to the heartfelt and poignant “It’s Just Life,” the EP is a testament to his songwriting skills and ability to connect with his audience.

“My new EP is indicative of my journey and growth as an artist, and I’m excited to share its five original tracks with my fans,” said Ethan Vincil. “I owe them everything, and can’t wait to share more original music soon.”

“Sign Right Here” is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. To learn more about Ethan Vincil or to listen to “Sign Right Here,” click here or visit https://ethanvincilmusic.net/.