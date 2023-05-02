2023 Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards Accepting Nominations
7th Annual Global Awards to be held at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in October
We are proud to continue the tradition of recognizing the incredible achievements of women in the UAS/AAM industry.”CHICAGO, IL, U.S.A., May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women and Drones will once again bring the UAS/AAM community together to celebrate the preeminent women in business, government, and education. The nomination process is underway for the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards. The 7th Annual Global Awards will take place at a new venue, the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C. on October 25th.
— Sharon Rossmark, Founder and CEO of Women and Drones
“We are proud to continue the tradition of recognizing the incredible achievements of women in the UAS/AAM industry,” said Sharon Rossmark, Founder and CEO of Women and Drones. “We believe this yearly opportunity to celebrate will help us take significant steps forward in positioning the future of aviation as inclusive and dynamic.”
The Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards honors outstanding women and companies or organizations in multiple categories. The Women to Watch Awards acknowledge those who are driving change and leading the way toward greater female participation in the uncrewed aviation industry. The Hall of Fame Award recognizes highly experienced and accomplished businesswomen in relevant emerging aviation technologies and industry-enabling career fields. The Company Innovation and Spotlight on Drones for Good Awards are designed to recognize companies, agencies, or organizations that have a culture of inclusiveness where women are engaged in key leadership positions.
Nominees must be employed in the UAS/AAM industry or have made a significant impact on the industry through their leadership, research, teaching, or advocacy. The deadline for nominations is June 16, 2023.
In addition to the awards ceremony, Women and Drones is proud to partner with Commercial Drone Alliance to host the Emerging Aviation Technologies Thought Leaders’ Summit. The Summit will take place in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, October 24th. The Summit will convene leaders on the frontlines of progress who are breaking new ground and building a framework to reshape the opportunities for a path forward in the UAS/AAM industry.
Women and Drones has Corporate Partnership opportunities available for both the awards celebration as well as the Thought Leaders’ Summit. For information visit Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Partnership Opportunities.
About the Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards
Since 2017 Women and Drones has recognized the trailblazers, innovators, mentors, and business leaders who are making significant contributions to the UAS/AAM industry. Each year the company runs a global search for the women and organizations who are inspiring innovations and solutions, positively shaping the public perceptions of UAS/AAM technology, empowering more women to enter the industry as well as advocating for more inclusive practices in STEM and aviation.
About Women and Drones
Women And Drones is the leading organization dedicated to driving excellence in the UAS/AAM industry by advocating for female participation in this dynamic segment of the global economy. The organization enables women to connect, collaborate and make global business connections. It also elevates the entire drone industry by bolstering diversity, equity and inclusion which improves business outputs and profitability. Through our educational efforts, we support women and girls in the growing market for talent, with programs from Kindergarten to Career.
Media Inquiries: Media@womenanddrones.com
Sharon Rossmark
Women and Drones LLC
Media@womenanddrones.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube