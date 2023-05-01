Student Artists Honored Nationally for Their Talents and Creativity in National PTA Reflections Program

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --National PTA is pleased to announce the winners of its 2022-2023 Reflections® student art program. Seven students have been honored with the Outstanding Interpretation Award, and over 200 students have been recognized with Awards of Excellence and Merit. The awards honor creative interpretations of the theme Show Your Voice! in the categories of dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography and visual arts as well as a special artist division.

The Outstanding Interpretation Award recipients are:

Alice Grieve

Visual Arts: "Paved the Way"

Mill Creek Elementary School PTA, Alabama

Juliet Auten

Music Composition: "Listen"

Lake Braddock Secondary School PTSA, Virginia

Megan Lambert

Special Artist Division-Visual Arts: "Hear Me Roar"

Lake Washington High School PTSA, Washington

Minka Van Berkel

Literature: "The Girl Who Was Loud Even Though She Didn't Speak"

A.P. Willits Elementary School PTA, New York

Nia McKnight

Dance Choreography: "Where Did the Night Go?"

Booker T. Washington HSPVA PTSA, Texas

Sarina Policastro

Film Production: "Amira's Letters"

Ward Melville High School PTSA, New York

Sebastian Tulin

Photography: "The Runner Triumphant"

Winston Churchill High School PTSA, Maryland

"As a PTA leader and an airbrush artist, I understand how important the arts are for our children and in our schools. Participating in the arts provides a way for them to express their thoughts, feelings, ideas and passions, as well as increase their confidence, which is essential to their success in school and in life," said Anna King, president of National PTA. "We applaud all the students who participated in the Reflections program this school year, and we are thrilled to recognize the Outstanding Interpretation Award and Awards of Excellence and Merit recipients. Their talents and creativity are remarkable."

The Outstanding Interpretation Award recipients will each receive an $800 scholarship to further their artistic talents, and their local PTA will be awarded $200 to support arts and culture in their community. Award of Excellence recipients will receive a $200 scholarship. All national award recipients receive celebration materials including a medallion and certificate and will be featured in virtual celebrations and exhibits.

Each year through the Reflections program, National PTA and PTAs across the country encourage students of all ages to create and submit original works of art in the medium of their choice that reflect on the annual theme. Submissions are reviewed by arts experts, and students are recognized for their artistic technique and ingenuity in bringing the theme to life. Hundreds of thousands of students in pre-K through grade 12 from across the country and in U.S. schools overseas created original works of art as part of the 2022-2023 Reflections program.

The National PTA Reflections program is sponsored by Proud National PTA Sponsor BAND, a free group communication app used by PTAs to connect with members, plan in-person and virtual events, and increase family engagement.

"It is a top priority of PTA to ensure all children have access to arts programs and classes," added Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "For over 50 years, our Reflections program has provided millions of students opportunities for recognition in and access to the arts. We appreciate BAND's support of the program, and we look forward to celebrating our 2022-2023 honorees throughout the year."

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health, and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

