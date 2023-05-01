Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,643 in the last 365 days.

Commissioner Troy Downing Warns of Phishing Scam

Helena, Mont.- Commissioner Troy Downing released the following statement regarding a phishing scam affecting senior citizens in Montana:

“In the past five days, CSI’s Financial Abuse Specialist Team (FAST) received multiple complaints regarding a phishing and cryptocurrency scam targeting senior citizens in the Bozeman area.

The victims receive a pop-up phishing window falsely claiming obscene and illegal materials have been uploaded to their device. To avoid legal repercussions, the victim is instructed to withdraw large amounts of cash and deposit the money into Bitcoin ATMs at gas stations. This is a scam.

CSI urges Montanans to remain diligent and to contact our agency with questions or to report financial scams.”

CSI investigators can be contacted at 406-444-2040 or by going to CSIMT.gov.

Troy Downing is the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, Montana State Auditor. Commissioner Downing is a two-tour combat veteran, businessman, and entrepreneur.

###

#CSIMT

You just read:

Commissioner Troy Downing Warns of Phishing Scam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more