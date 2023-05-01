Green River signal work at Riverview will cause delays

The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Casper Electric, will be continuing work along Uinta Drive near River View Drive as part of the signal and intersection upgrade project. On Monday, May 8, access to Uinta Drive from River View Drive will be reduced to a single lane in each direction for concrete work.

Traffic wishing to access Uinta Drive from the River View area are encouraged to detour onto Wilkes Drive and then Roosevelt Drive near the Harley Davidson store. Signs will be placed along River View to inform drivers of the alternate route. Local traffic will still be able to access businesses in the area.

Work will include sidewalk, curb and gutter reconstruction and drivers are advised to expect periodic daily lane closures and intermittent traffic control during working hours.

Local traffic is advised to avoid the area if possible. Motorists will continue to see intermittent lane closures throughout the project area.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down, be aware of roadside flaggers and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

The Green River Signal project work encompasses new traffic signal pole installation, new traffic detecting sensor installation, conduit drilling and installation, and ADA and sidewalk upgrades.

The completion date for the project is Oct. 31st of this year.