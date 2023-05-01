NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to support the mental health of people across the country
OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Elisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health will announce support for a project in support of mental health across the country.
Date
May 2, 2023
Time
10:00 AM (EST)
Location
The event will be held in person at:
Canadian Red Cross office
400 Cooper Street, Suite 8000
Ottawa, Ontario
K2P 2H8
Media may also join by Zoom:
https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/68365423106
Passcode: 050223
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
SOURCE Health Canada
