“Band of Brothers” Meets “The Nightingale” in New WWII Air Force Novel
ANGELS AND BANDITS by Brodie Curtis
— Historical Novels Review
On the eve of World War II, working-class Eddy Beane is a flight instructor in London. He successfully completes dangerous espionage missions for Air Commodore Keith Park and takes on society-girl June Stephenson as a student. Her ex-fiance, Dudley Thane, is also a flyer, but upper-class and Cambridge-educated. When the German Luftwaffe attacks England in 1940, Eddy and Dudley end up serving in the same Spitfire squadron. Aerial combat is intense, and both men show their skills and courage, but can they set aside jealousy and class differences to become fighting brothers for the defense of Britain?
Curtis’ aerial combat is brilliantly written, as authentic as it is nail-biting. Drawn almost exclusively from anecdotes from real fighter pilots of the time, the action is tense and brutal, eschewing any sense of romanticism in favor of depicting the frantic chaos of war. Being named a finalist in the 2022 Foreword Indies, a Distinguished Favorite in the 2023 Independent Press Awards and winning 2022 Gold Medal Book of the Year Award by The Coffee Pot Book Club, the tense action will appeal to readers of all backgrounds.
Not only does the book keep readers on their toes with the chaos of aerial dogfights, it also seamlessly combines other genres to create serpentine war narrative unlike any that has come before. “Curtis has proficiently mixed history, suspense, romance, and drama and has given us a war story that’s more than meets the eye,” said Readers Favorite. “… Angels and Bandits is a … well-written book that will keep you wanting more.”
With enough heart, drama and authenticity to keep new readers just as engaged as the history buffs, Angels and Bandits has something for everyone, and will leave readers hard-pressed to find something that takes its place.
“With very special appeal to readers who are fans of World War II themed action/adventure stories, “Angels and Bandits” is a rewarding read from first page to last.” —Midwest Book Review
“This second novel from Curtis anchors itself around the early days of World War II, specifically the epoch identified as the ‘Battle of Britain’ (July – October 1940) … the author carves out a creative niche that will enthrall readers.” —Historical Novels Review
Angels and Bandits is available on Amazon and other popular outlets where books are sold.
About the author:
Raised in the Midwest, Brodie Curtis was educated as a lawyer and left the corporate world to embrace life in Colorado with his wife and two sons.
Curtis is the author of The Four Bells, a novel of The Great War, which is the product of extensive historical research, including long walks through the fields of Flanders, where much of the book's action is set. His award-winning second novel, Angels and Bandits, takes his protagonists into The Battle of Britain. Curtis is currently working on a novel set on a Mississippi Riverboat prior to the Civil War.
A lover of history, particularly American history and the World Wars, Curtis reviews historical fiction for the Historical Novels Review and more than 100 of his published reviews and short takes on historical novels can be found on his website: brodiecurtis.com.
Brodie Curtis
Brodie Curtis, Author
bcw6064@gmail.com
