BOARD MEMBER AND STRATEGIC ADVISOR ADRIENNE RAMSAY AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCE®

Adrienne brings a unique portfolio of key insights and experience from her extensive congressional work to her impressive knowledge of technology and business strategy for the private sector.”GLOBAL, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and c-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ to Adrienne Ramsay of Washington, DC.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Adrienne is a board member for Kallion, a non-profit organization dedicated to understanding, applying, and promoting the study of the humanities for leadership education and development. She also serves on the Advisory Board of Wyoming Hyperscale, a provider of green energy for large data centers, and the Women’s Advisory Board of Girl Scouts of the USA. She is the managing partner of Delphi Strategies, a corporate management and innovation consulting and advisory firm for high-technology companies and start-ups. Adrienne founded Delphi Strategies after spending more than two decades in public policy, government service, and aerospace and defense. She previously served as a professional staff member for the U.S. House Appropriations Committee and Armed Services Committee and worked for both the Congressional Budget Office and the Office of Management and Budget. Prior to entering public service, Adrienne started her career in aerospace as a systems engineer and program manager at Raytheon, Booz Allen Hamilton, and TRW. Adrienne is a graduate of the Harvard Women on Boards program and holds a Certificate in Private Company Governance from the Private Directors Association.
"Adrienne brings a unique portfolio of key insights and experience from her extensive congressional work to her impressive knowledge of technology and business strategy for the private sector," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Her enthusiasm for the subject matter is contagious, and the complex knowledge she brings to the boardroom is highly valued."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“The DCRO Institute’s Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ program provided me with valuable tools and information that are especially relevant in today’s environment,” Ms. Ramsay added. “The course offers comprehensive questions and actionable techniques that anyone can use to help their organization identify the opportunities and risks that emerge as we continue to operate in a digital society. I 100% recommend this training!”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents and in more than 35 countries. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
