New Survey Data Reveals Nearly 75% of Consumers Have Not Had a Full Skin Exam Within the Past 12 Months

To elevate the importance of regular skin checks, DermTech announces its third annual #Stickit2Melanoma campaign for Melanoma Awareness Month

DermTech, Inc. DMTK ("DermTech" or the "Company"), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, today announced the release of new survey data in conjunction with the launch of its third annual #Stickit2Melanoma campaign in honor of Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month in May. Initiated in 2021, the campaign aims to raise awareness of melanoma, one of the deadliest forms of skin cancer, and promote the importance of scheduling regular skin exams.

The national survey gathered responses from more than 500 consumers, with only 22% reporting a previous diagnosis of melanoma. According to the findings, almost three fourths of respondents (74.2%) have not received a full skin exam within the past 12 months, despite 48.9% of respondents admitting they currently have – or are not sure if they have – new or changing moles. Additionally, about 55% of respondents said that they have either never visited a dermatologist or have not visited a dermatologist in more than two years. Finally, only 23.48% of respondents said that they were prompted to visit a dermatologist for a skin cancer screening.

"Too many people are not scheduling skin exams, despite the fact that early melanoma detection is key for positive treatment outcomes," said Todd Wood, chief commercial officer of DermTech. "With this top-of-mind, we're proud to launch our third annual #Stickit2Melanoma campaign and continue to raise awareness of the dangers of melanoma, a potentially life-threatening disease, and encourage people to schedule skin exams with their doctors today. We are passionate about empowering individuals to take proactive steps in protecting their health, screening for skin cancer and joining us in this important fight against melanoma."

The #Stickit2Melanoma campaign officially begins today, May 1, 2023, known as Melanoma Monday. For every #Stickit2Melanoma pledge to schedule a skin exam, DermTech will make a $5 donation to its non-profit partner organizations – all of which, along with DermTech, are dedicated to helping end deaths from melanoma. The campaign will support events, educational content and programs throughout the year. Since 2021, DermTech has donated $500,000 and has committed to donating up to $1 million through 2025.

In tandem with the observance, DermTech is distributing pledge stickers to doctors' offices across the country, allowing patients to take the skin exam pledge in-person, along with UV bracelets that change color when the wearer should consider getting out of the sun.

To join #Stickit2Melanoma and find a specialist to schedule a skin exam, visit https://dermtech.com/pledge/. To learn more about the DermTech Melanoma Test, visit https://dermtech.com/.

About DermTech

DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by its non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech's mission is to improve the lives of millions by providing non-invasive precision dermatology solutions that enable individualized care. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using its Smart Stickers™. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information, please visit DermTech.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of DermTech may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "outlook," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations and evaluations with respect to: the performance, patient benefits, cost- effectiveness, commercialization and adoption of DermTech's products and the market opportunity for these products, DermTech's positioning and potential revenue growth, financial outlook and future financial performance, ability to maintain or improve its operating efficiency, implications and interpretations of any study results, expectations regarding reimbursement or cash collection patterns from Medicare from commercial payors and related billing practices or number of covered lives, and DermTech's ability to expand its product offerings and develop pipeline products. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of DermTech and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against DermTech; (2) DermTech's ability to obtain additional funding to develop and market its products; (3) the existence of favorable or unfavorable clinical guidelines for DermTech's tests; (4) the reimbursement of DermTech's tests by Medicare and commercial payors; (5) the ability of patients or healthcare providers to obtain coverage of or sufficient reimbursement for DermTech's products; (6) DermTech's ability to grow, manage growth and retain its key employees; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the market adoption and demand for DermTech's products and services together with the possibility that DermTech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties included in the "Risk Factors" section of the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by DermTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other documents filed or to be filed by DermTech with the SEC, including subsequently filed reports. DermTech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DermTech does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

