Prairie Farms Enters Ice Cream Novelty Category with new Just Dipped Mini Bars
Today marks the launch of Prairie Farms' Small Batch Premium Just Dipped Mini Classic Ice Cream Bars - the company's inaugural entry into the novelty category.
— Matt McClelland - CEO/Executive Vice President of Prairie Farms Dairy
Today marks the launch of Prairie Farms' Small Batch Premium Just Dipped Mini Classic Ice Cream Bars. The limited edition variety pack includes America's top three ice cream flavors - vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. Made with real ice cream and simple ingredients, each multi-pack contains 12 individually wrapped 1.5-ounce bars that are just the right size for snacking and indulging.
"Nostalgic flavors are always on trend with consumers, and the idea for Small Batch Mini Ice Cream Bars came from the popularity of our Small Batch Ice Cream. Just like our ice cream, each bar starts with the basics - milk and cream from our family-owned dairy farms," said Prairie Farms' Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice President, Matt McClelland. "Our dairy farmers' commitment to providing high-quality milk has kept our brand strong since 1938. Because we're celebrating our 85th anniversary, the timing could not be better to introduce our first-ever Prairie Farms' Small Batch novelty on their behalf."
While many national brand novelty manufacturers have shifted to making frozen dairy desserts instead of ice cream, Prairie Farms continues to deliver on its brand promise to produce the highest quality dairy products available in the marketplace. This means ice cream for the new bars is blended in small batches with the finest ingredients for a rich and creamy taste that only real ice cream can deliver.
With this being the company's inaugural entry into the novelty category, enlisting Taylor Red, a country music band of identical triplet sisters, to introduce the trio of nostalgic ice cream bar flavors seemed fitting. The singer-songwriter triplets rose to fame on the popular social video platforms TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube where they entertain millions of followers who tune in to see their witty, comical videos. Head over to Taylor Red’s Instagram Page to see their latest video reel creation featuring Prairie Farms' Small Batch Premium Just Dipped Mini Classic Ice Cream bars!
In addition to the Instagram Reels kickoff featuring Taylor Red, the launch will be supported by a multifaceted campaign including social media, digital ads, out-of-home, in-store POS, sampling, and weekly giveaways. Ice cream aficionados are also invited to visit our Small Batch Ice Cream page and enter for a chance to win weekly ice cream prize packages!
Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 600 farm families, 7,000 associates, 50 manufacturing plants, over 100 distribution facilities, and annual sales of over $4.2 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets, and warehouse distribution centers. For more information about Prairie Farms Dairy, visit www.prairiefarms.com.
