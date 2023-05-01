New strategic action plan for solid waste management

CANADA, May 1 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government released its solid waste management action plan today. The plan, A roadmap for transforming our waste into materials for tomorrow, features four pillars:

Collaboration, public education and awareness

Circular economy

Organics

Laying the foundation for 2030 and beyond

“As the province continues to combat climate change, the way we dispose of our waste is a key piece to the puzzle,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman. “That is why we are excited to unveil the provinces 2023-2030 strategic action plan for solid waste management.”

Contained within these pillars are 10 action items:

Establishing a Provincial Solid Waste Management Advisory Committee.

Co-ordinating targeted public education and awareness campaigns.

Formalizing a partnership with the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development that explores opportunities to enhance K-12 curriculum or best practices related to waste diversion.

Developing a proposal to modernize the Designated Materials Regulation – Clean Environment Act.

Exploring options to reduce the amount of organics at regional landfills.

Developing a proposal to establish a provincewide organics program.

Completing a review of the current provincial legislation to determine if authority exists to support product distribution bans and disposal restrictions.

Developing standardized reporting to collect relevant information on solid waste.

Completing surveys to better understand what types of materials are found in litter and illegal dumpsites followed by the development of a litter and illegal dumping prevention plan.

Exploring options for further reductions of materials being placed in landfills.

The plan's vision is to reduce the amount of solid waste being placed in landfills and create opportunities to transform it into new materials. The goal is for the province to achieve an annual reduction of 40,000 tonnes in solid waste being disposed of at regional landfills by 2030, while creating a foundation that helps achieve further reductions in the future.

“I thank our stakeholders and partners who have all contributed to the plan and continue to do great work throughout the province in reducing and managing our waste. We all have a role to play when it comes to keeping New Brunswick green,” said Crossman.

He said that once the plan's 10 actions and associated outcomes have been achieved, it will set the province on a path to be a leader in solid waste management in Canada. Progress reports on the plan will be completed by March 31 each year.

More information on the plan and waste management activities within the province is available online.

01-05-23