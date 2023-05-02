inHarmony Spreads Awareness of Meditation & Sound Therapy this Mental Health Awareness Month
Over 50% Americans are diagnosed with a mental illness in their lifetime and inHarmony’s Co-Founder, Craig Goldberg is spreading awareness of holistic approachSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Craig Goldberg, Co-Founder of inHarmony Interactive and Certified Vibroacoustic Therapy Practitioner is influencing the way we treat mental health utilizing holistic tools such as sound therapy and meditation. With the increasing rate of Americans diagnosed with a mental health disorder, a holistic approach is vital to alleviate the stressors of everyday life. Options such as meditation have a success rate of improving anxiety drastically.
Goldberg’s mission is to allow consumers to find inner peace through his patented system of tech-assisted sound and vibration therapies offered from inHarmony. The inHarmony collection of products combines vibro-tactile stimulation and vibro-acoustics, making it the most powerful meditation option on the market, allowing Americans to experience a deeply relaxed state with no prior experience needed.
“inHarmony’s innovative technology is able to biohack meditation to optimize your mental health,” explains Goldberg.
Meditation and sound therapy are ancient answers to modern stress and inHarmony combines both, in a user friendly way. Its inclusion of sound therapy is an evidence-based treatment that provides mental health benefits such as reduced stress and anxiety and increased focus and mental clarity using solfeggio frequencies.
For Mental Health Awareness Month, inHarmony wants to spread awareness of this powerful technology that can shift anyone’s state of mind, enhance individuals mood, foster relaxation, and even impact hormone levels without medication. By implementing meditation through inHarmony, the technology turns on the body's parasympathetic nervous system; heart rate, blood pressure, and muscle tension can decrease. When done correctly, you can actually change the physical structure of your brain with a concept known as neuroplasticity.
inHarmony pushes to spread awareness this Mental Health Awareness Month for every individual to incorporate meditative practices into daily regimens to find inner peace. Whether you’re struggling or not, incorporating a holistic, mindful practice will better daily life by boosting mood, enhancing relaxation, strengthening heart health and more.
According to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America, 450 million people worldwide currently live with a mental illness, yet nearly two thirds of people with a known mental illness never seek treatment (ADAA, 2023). inHarmony is here to change this number.
Goldberg’s passion on alleviating the struggles in as many people as possible is shown through inHarmony’s offerings: The Vibroacoustic furniture including the inHarmony Meditation Cushions, inHarmony Sound Lounges, inHarmony Practitioner and their easily accessible inHarmony: Music Meditation App that offers 100+ tracks created by Anthony Weiss, Director of Content Creation at inHarmony Media.
This National Month of Mental Health Awareness, allow Craig Goldberg to tap into your daily life with inner peace through inHarmony to help individuals across the nation access the healthiest state of mind possible.
About inHarmony
inHarmony's Meditation tools are based on sound, vibration, and frequency, providing you with an experience of relaxation and rejuvenation. When inHarmony technology is paired with their app, you can customize their experience with different Music Meditations, allowing you to find the perfect balance for your needs. The combination of sound, frequency, and vibration unlocks reduced levels of pain, stress, and anxiety. Find your Harmony through inHarmony. Learn more: www.iaminharmony.com.
Raquel Figlo
Raquel Figlo Public Relations
Raquel@RaquelFiglo.com