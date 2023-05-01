Base Carbon Enters Into Automatic Share Purchase Plan

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (NEO: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) ("Base Carbon", or the "Company"), a financier and developer of emission reduction, removal and related climate action projects, announced today that it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with a broker in order to facilitate repurchases of Base Carbon's common shares ("Common Shares") under its previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB").

The Company previously announced that it had received approval from the NEO Exchange ("NEO") to, during the 12-month period commencing June 17, 2022 and terminating June 16, 2023, purchase up to 8,716,601 Common Shares representing approximately 7% of the 127,663,680 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of June 15, 2022, by way of a NCIB on the NEO or through alternative trading systems or by such other means as may be permitted under applicable law.

During the effective period of Base Carbon's ASPP, Base Carbon's broker may purchase Common Shares at times when the Company would not be active in the market due to insider trading rules and its own internal trading blackout periods. Purchases will be made by the Company's broker based upon parameters set by the Company when it is not in possession of any material non-public information about itself and its securities, and in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Outside of the effective period of the ASPP, Common Shares may continue to be purchased pursuant to Base Carbon's discretion, subject to applicable law. The ASPP has been entered into in accordance with the requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Investor Update Call

Michael Costa, Chief Executive Officer, will host an investor call to provide a business update and to respond to investor questions. The Company will host the call via Zoom Meetings on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time Zone (EDT). The Company invites current and prospective shareholders to attend this business update call and Q&A session.

DATE: Thursday, May 4, 2023

TIME: 11:00 a.m. EDT

LOCATION: Zoom Meeting. To receive the meeting link and passcode, please register here.

QUESTIONS: Please submit questions ahead of time to: investorrelations@basecarbon.com.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon provides capital, development expertise and management operating resources to projects involved in the voluntary carbon markets. The company seeks to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and developmental resources to carbon projects globally and, where appropriate, will endeavour to utilize technologies within the evolving carbon industry to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. For more information, please visit www.basecarbon.com .

Media and Investor Inquiries

Base Carbon Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 647 952 3979

E-mail: investorrelations@basecarbon.com

Media Inquiries

E-mail: media@basecarbon.com

Michael Costa, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Hornby, Chief Legal Officer are responsible for this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect of the Company, including but not limited to, statements relating to the focus of Base Carbon’s business and purchases under the NCIB and ASPP. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” or variations of such words and similar expressions or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Statements about, among other things, Base Carbon’s strategic plans and purchases under the NCIB and ASPP are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance, results, or achievements.

Although management believes that the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because it involves assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements made herein are subject to a variety of risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially and adversely from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (and available on www.sedar.com) for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect the Company’s ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Should one or more of the risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual events or results may vary materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.