Enact Announces an Increase to Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact), a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share, an increase of over 14% from the prior quarter’s dividend. This quarter’s dividend will be payable on June 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2023. All future dividends are subject to Board approval.



"We are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend, which reflects our continued execution against our cycle-tested strategy, our financial strength and flexibility, and our confidence in our business," said Rohit Gupta, President and CEO of Enact. "We remain committed to a disciplined capital allocation strategy and continue to take a balanced approach providing the flexibility to support our policyholders, invest in our business, and return capital to our shareholders.”

About Enact Holdings, Inc.

Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

