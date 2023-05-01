Highticketofferfinancing.com Announces Launch of New Consumer Financing Division

By offering High Ticket Offer Financing to your customers, entrepreneurs nationwide will close more leads and increase their monthly income tenfold.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned as an alternative funding platform for entrepreneurs in industries that banks don’t typically finance, Highticketofferfinancing.com is pleased to announce that its consumer financing division is now available for entrepreneurs in industries that include Trucking Automation, Airbnb, Music Promotion, Film Production, Exotic Car Rentals, High Ticket Offer Consultants, Private Jet Charter Companies, and more.Having been in business for over a decade, the company has grown substantially over the years, gaining a stellar reputation for its ability to offer entrepreneurs the funding they need to expand their businesses. Founder Eyan “King” Edwards, a former collegiate basketball star turned funding specialist, says he’s not surprised by the huge amount of interest being generated in their new consumer financing division.“Business owners are excited—it means that they can keep their prices the same by offering their customers financing. It’s a game-changer!” says King, adding that up to $600,000 is offered for consumer financing, up to $600,000 for business funding, up to $450,000 for personal funding, and 100% credit card liquidation for credit cards (or multiple credit cards) of up to $1,000,000 per person.King is the son of Wayne Edwards—the former Vice President of Capitol Records, who worked with musical legends that include Michael Jackson, Brian McKnight, Tamia, and MC Hammer. His mother, Angel Rose, is a two-time Grammy-nominated singer who starred in the original “Dream Girls” stage play. After achieving his dreams on the basketball court, King switched his focus toward business, and Highticketofferfinancing.com was born. On a mission to open doors for others through knowledge of the American Financial System, and to empower communities with a life of freedom, he and his team have helped over a thousand entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.For more information about this remarkable opportunity, or to book an appointment, visit the High Ticket Offer Financing website About the CompanyHigh Ticket Offer Financing was founded ten years ago by American Business Magnet, Personal & Business Funding Specialist, and Business Development Expert, Eyan “King” Edwards. Having earned a solid reputation for its financing opportunities, the company offers alternative funding platform for entrepreneurs in industries banks don’t typically finance, including Trucking Automation, E-commerce Stores, Vacation Rentals, Music, Film Production, and Exotic Car Rental Businesses, along with personal and business funding.