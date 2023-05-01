Heartwarming Story Narrated in New Children’s Book
Teaching Children Lessons of Coexistence, Now Made Possible in Wassmann’s BookTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Will an opossum welcome a cat to his den when she needs shelter for her kittens? What kind of story ending will this result when opposites become friends?
A lovely story with moral lessons warms the hearts of readers across the world. “The Opossum and Cats”, a book by Marilyn Wassmann touches the hearts of parents and children as it highlights coexistence, friendship, and acceptance to racial differences.
The story starts as the opossum slumbers the day away when a mother cat in labor begs him for a safe place to have her kittens. Although the opossum tries to ignore the intruder, he suddenly finds his den six cats richer when the mother cat gives birth to five kittens.
Not only is the book’s story engaging, but because the story is relayed in rhyming couplets, it became even more attractive and fun to read. Both young and old can appreciate the written poetry and the illustrations that it shows.
Barbara Bamberger Scott of the Pacific Book Review writes, “Wassman’s words are smooth and pleasing, while conveying a great deal of pertinent information about the two animal types involved in her story. Readers or listeners will garner new knowledge about opossums and their habits, and their understanding of cats and kittens will also be enhanced when seen as characters in Wassmann’s lively tale.”
Mark Heisey of the US Review of Books shares, “It is an enchanting story and would make a good read-aloud for early elementary children as well as a nice bedtime book.”
Amazon-verified buyers gave the book high ratings because of its simple yet deep story of friendship that crosses boundaries of nature.
Author Marilyn Wassmann was born in a leap year and earned four degrees: two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. Marilyn worked as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress before retiring in 2011.
Marilyn loves drawing and painting. She writes poetry in her spare time. She lives in Hyattsville, Maryland with her husband Paul, and some fish, one cat, and three dogs.
“The Opossum and the Cats” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital book stores worldwide! Check out www.marilynbwassmann.com for more information.
