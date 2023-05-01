Enter The Virginia Elk Experience Sweepstakes

Enter for a chance to win a guided tour to see the Virginia elk as well as a cabin stay at Breaks Interstate Park for up to 4 people!

Your entry into this sweepstakes serves as a donation to elk habitat and management in Virginia.

A randomly selected winner shall receive:

A special guided Elk Tour

A cabin stay at Breaks Interstate Park

Gosky Updated 20-60×80 Spotting Scopes with Tripod, Carrying Bag and Quick Phone Holder

2 Vortext Optics Crossfire HD Binoculars

Rtic Cooler pack

$500 Gift Card donated by Noah Horn Well Drilling

2 Night Cabin Stay at Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure

One year subscription to Virginia Wildlife magazine

One year subscription to Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Bugle magazine

Golden Eagle membership to Restore the Wild

4-hour 4 seater Side by Side rental

How to Enter

Choose one of our special donation options to gain entry into the Virginia Elk Experience Sweepstakes. There is no limit to how many times an individual can enter. You must be 18 years of age or older to be eligible to win.

The Virginia Elk Experience Sweepstakes closes on June 17, 2023 and the randomly selected winner will be notified via email and announced on DWR’s website and social media channels.

Reservations, tour, and lodging must be booked before December 31, 2023. October 14–20, 2023 excluded.