Owner of DeVae Photography, Birgit DeVae, Shares her Top Destinations for Travel Photography for DeVae Photography.

Owner of DeVae Photography, Birgit DeVae, Shares her Top Destinations for Travel Photography Sessions for DeVae Photography.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DeVae Photography was created by Birgit DeVae to capture memories and moments that will last a lifetime. With a passion for travel, Birgit now offers travel sessions to capture the beauty of not only the atmosphere but the people in that moment in that space. DeVae Photography is dedicated to capturing every detail of a memory - every touch, every laugh - and preserving it for years to come. Birgit is based in Darien, IL and regularly shoots in the Chicagoland area, focusing on the west suburbs, as well as in the Madison, WI area. However, with their new Travel Sessions option, DeVae Photography can come to you for a fee, bringing their expertise and dedication to capturing the essence of a memory wherever you are. Trust Birgit DeVae and her team to help you hold onto the moments that matter most.

Birgit DeVae, the owner of Devae Photography, has a keen eye for finding hidden gems across the world. She recently returned from a stunning photoshoot in Malibu, California, where she captured some of the most breathtaking images of her career. The California ocean provided endless inspiration and moved her in ways that she had never experienced before. What impressed her the most was how the changing sunsets transformed the scene and told a completely different story as time passed. Birgit's passion for photography is evident in her ability to capture the unique beauty of locations around the world, and Malibu, California took her breath away.

DeVae Photography is a passionate and adventurous agency, constantly seeking new locations to transport their clients' memories to. The founder, Birgit Devae, is always on the lookout for amazing landscapes and unique natural beauty. She believes that these are the perfect backdrops to capture her clients' personalities and emotions. After much exploration, she has narrowed down her top three locations to shoot at. The Utah salt flats, with its vast white expanse, provide a unique backdrop that allows the subject to stand out. Next up is Canon beach in Oregon, a location that offers a mix of rugged coastline, towering cliffs, and quirky landmarks such as the iconic Haystack Rock. Finally, the Glamis Dunes in California gives desert lovers a chance to experience a thrilling photoshoot, with sand dunes stretching as far as the eye can see. For Birgit DeVae and her clients, these locations bring out the best in both nature and portrait photography, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

DeVae Photography is the one-stop-shop for all of clients photography needs. From story-telling sessions to event photography, Birgit DeVae and her team provide a variety of professional services to capture the clients unique story. Their story-telling sessions are particularly special, offering a full hour of fun and memorable photographs along with a highlight video. Birgit DeVae's commitment to perfection means she is always willing to go the extra mile to deliver the clients dream shots. If the client is looking for styling assistance, Birgit Devae's specially curated closet of photo-ready outfits is always available for clients to raid. With DeVae Photography, visions comes to life, guaranteeing memories to last a lifetime.

DeVae Photography understands that the perfect location can make all the difference in capturing the clients most cherished moments. Whether one envisions saying their vows on a mountaintop, celebrating a engagement on a secluded beach, or simply want to showcase the beauty of a hometown, DeVae Photography is ready to make dreams a reality. With a passion for discovering new places and a commitment to creating breathtaking images, their team is eager to work with clients wherever their heart desires, from a far-off destination wedding to a cozy staycation. So why wait? Let DeVae Photography bring a vision to life and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Visit: devaephotography.com to learn more.