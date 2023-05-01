Jesus Salamo Baretta Expands JY Global Group's Reach with Acquisition of Azeite Royal Olive Oils

New acquisition enables JY Global Group to enter the food sector and expand its reach to Brazil, Poland, and Ukraine with premium olive oil products.

Jesus Salamo Baretta, CEO of JY Global Group, leading provider of plastic, paper, wood, and aluminum raw materials in Europe, is thrilled to announce the 2023 acquisition of Azeite Royal Olive Oils. This marks JY Global Group's expansion into the food sector and a new chapter for the company.

Working alongside his father, Jesus Salamo Baretta has led JY Global Group to become one of the strongest players in the plastic sector in Europe. Now, with the acquisition of Azeite Royal Olive Oils, JY Global Group is set to make a significant impact on the food sector.

Azeite Royal Olive Oils has achieved great success in Brazil, sponsoring soccer teams and serving as the official sponsor for the Carnival of Rio de Janeiro. With the acquisition of Azeite Royal Olive Oils, JY Global Group will increase sales in Brazil and will also be working with Poland and Ukraine, with plans to start selling to these countries by June 2023.

The acquisition is also expected to boost the revenue of JY Global Group significantly. The company will leverage its strong distribution network and supply chain capabilities to expand the reach of AZEITE ROYAL Olive Oils in Brazil, Poland, Ukraine and other countries, and establish the brand as a household name in these regions.

Moreover, the acquisition will enable JY Global Group to tap into the growing demand for good quality olive oil products, which are known for their health benefits and nutritional value. The company is committed to maintaining the quality and authenticity of Azeite Royal Olive Oils, and will continue to uphold the brand's legacy of producing high-quality, pure, and natural olive oils.

Jesus Salamo Baretta is confident that the acquisition will create new employment opportunities and contribute to the economic growth of the regions where the company operates. JY Global Group is committed to supporting the local communities by providing sustainable and eco-friendly products and services and promoting social responsibility initiatives.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for JY Global Group," said Jesus Salamo Baretta. "Our success in other industry sectors has given us a solid foundation to expand into new areas, and we are thrilled to be entering the food sector with the acquisition of AZEITE ROYAL Olive Oils. We are confident that this move will bring great benefits to both our company and our customers."

JY Global Group is committed to providing high-quality products and services to their customers, and the acquisition of AZEITE ROYAL Olive Oils is a testament to that commitment. The company is looking forward to continued success in the years ahead as they expand into new markets and sectors.

About JY Global Group

Jesus Salamo Baretta, CEO of JY Global Group, is a seasoned international trade expert and a budding entrepreneur. With a passion for expanding his company's reach beyond borders, he has gained extensive experience in navigating the intricacies of global business. Click here to learn more about Jesus Salamo Baretta and JY Global Group : http://jyglobalgroup.com/

Media Contact

JY Global Group

Jesus Salamo Barreta

United States