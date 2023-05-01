Crowdfunding Site GiveTaxFree.org Announces Rise in Campaigns for Financial Medical Support

The site attributes the rise to the increasing popularity of crowdfunding, as well as the growing need for financial support during inflation.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when rising inflation is putting greater stress on individuals and families, the founder of GiveTaxFree.org is announcing the crowdfunding site is seeing an increase in the number of campaigns for financial medical support GiveTaxFree.org is a not-for-profit platform that provides an easy and safe way for those in need of donations to share their stories - with donors from the U.S. receiving tax deductions. Through the site, users can create a campaign for themselves, or for someone else in need, and they can raise as little or as much as they wish. Funds can be raised for many different purposes, including paying medical bills, paying rent, generating funds for emergency travel, critical home repairs, and more.Recently, founder of GiveTaxFree.org, John Berardino, announced the platform is seeing a rise in the number of campaigns for financial medical support. According to Berardino, this is a result of the increasing popularity of crowdfunding efforts, in addition to the surging need for financial assistance during this unprecedented time of soaring inflation.“Let’s face it – people are in need of a financial helping hand now more than ever,” Berardino says. “This is especially true when it comes to medical and general household costs, which are at an all-time high. It’s extremely difficult for individuals and families to make ends meet and many are turning to crowdfunding platforms like ours to help during these tumultuous times. Though we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of campaigns for medical costs, we still have lots of room for those who need it.”Some of the medical costs that GiveTaxFree.org can help raise funds for include:• Doctor’s visits• Surgical costs• Patient aftercare• Support for paying non-medical bills, such as housing• Treatment for disease and illness• Long-term care• And so much moreFor more information about GiveTaxFree.org, or to start a crowdfunding campaign for someone in need of financial medical support, please visit https://givetaxfree.org/ About GiveTaxFreeOn a mission to help others in need, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization GiveTaxFree.org provides a free, easy, and secure platform for those in need to share their stories.A crowd fundraising platform with a difference, GiveTaxFree is the only site that allows donors in the U.S. to receive tax deductions, having been granted special non-profit status by the IRS.