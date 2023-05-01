A Masterpiece Written For Children Teaches Lessons
Coexistence, Friendship, and More in Wassmann’s “The Opossum and the Cats”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A lovely story with moral lessons takes the Children’s book arena by storm.
“The Opossum and Cats”, a children’s book written by an author and a painter Marilyn Wassmann teaches children the valuable lessons of coexistence, friendship, and acceptance of racial differences - with a narration like no other.
“One day, an opossum slumbers the day away when a mother cat in labor begs him for a safe place to have her kittens. Although the opossum tries to ignore the intruder, he suddenly finds his den six cats richer when the mother cat gives birth to five kittens,” Wassmann says.
The story is narrated in rhyming couplets which make the book even more engaging, attractive, and fun to read for children of all ages. However, Wassmann believes that the book is good for all ages - so even older people can still relate to the story.
The book has, so far, been reviewed by professional book reviewers who gave the book 5-star ratings and high recommendations. Barbara Bamberger Scott of the Pacific Book Review writes, “Wassmann’s couplet rhymes are enchanting and matched by them are her deft, emotive sketches of the hyperactive kittens and their exploits and the wily old opossum who is gradually coming to care for the little ones, despite their differing needs and temperaments
Mark Heisey of the US Review of Books shares, “It is an enchanting story and would make a good read-aloud for early elementary children as well as a nice bedtime book.”
Amazon-verified buyers gave the book high ratings because of its simple yet deep story of friendship that crosses the boundaries of nature.
Wassmann was born in a leap year and earned four degrees: two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. Marilyn worked as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress before retiring in 2011. She loves drawing, painting, and poetry. Wassmann now lives in Hyattsville, Maryland with her husband Paul.
“The Opossum and the Cats” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores worldwide! Check out www.marilynwassmann.com for more information.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
8884269236 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other